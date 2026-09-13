2027: Ibadan Mogajis Deny Endorsing Makinde, Adekanmbi

A group of traditional rulers in Ibadan, including Mogajis, has denied reports that they endorsed Governor Seyi Makinde for the 2027 presidency and the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) governorship candidate, Bimbo Adekanmbi.

The traditional leaders, in a statement on Saturday, maintained that they are fathers to all and have not endorsed any candidate ahead of the 2027 elections.

Naija News reports that the Mogajis made their stance known in a joint statement by the President of Ibadan Mogajis, Mogaji Asimiyu Ariori, and the Coordinator of Ibadan Compound Peace Initiative (ICPI), Mogaji Dr Nurudeen Akinade.

The clarification follows a viral video that had surfaced on social media, purportedly claiming that the Ibadan Mogajis had endorsed Makinde for President and Adekanmbi for Governor of Oyo State.

However, the statement denied the claims, adding that they stand by the position of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rasidi Ladoja, in being apolitical.

Their statement followed a meeting of the Association of Mogajis in Ibadanland held on Saturday at the old Olubadan Palace, Ojaba. The traditional leaders maintained that the office of Mogaji should not be subjected to partisan politics, stressing that Mogajis in Ibadanland are expected to be fathers to all.

“At the meeting we held today at the Ojaba, where over 200 Mogajis in Ibadanland were in attendance and led by the President of Ibadan Mogajis, Mogaji Asimiyu Ariori, we unanimously agreed that as Mogajis, we are the fathers of all. Those that endorsed Governor Makinde and Adekanmbi are doing it on their own because we don’t have any business with those behind the endorsement as far as we are concerned.

“We abide by the position of Olubadan. He is our father, and he owns the beads on our hands and around our necks, so wherever Olubadan goes is where we also go. Whatever is the position of Olubadan is also our position because we are his subjects.

“Olubadan is our father; we can not work against his interest or his position. Mogajis are fathers of all politicians, and we must maintain our integrity and preserve the beauty of our Olubadan traditional institution,” they said.