Olubadan Ladoja Elevates 10 Chiefs (Full List)

The Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Rasidi Adewolu Ladoja, has promoted ten Ibadan traditional Chiefs to higher ranks in the Otun Chieftaincy Line in Ibadanland.

Naija News reports that the promotion exercise took place at the Banquet Hall of the Olubadan Palace, Oke Aremo, Ibadan, on Friday.

Speaking at the event, Oba Ladoja called on the chiefs to see their elevation as a call for more responsibilities to Ibadanland, stressing that “to whom more is given, more is expected.”

Olubadan further urged the newly promoted rulers to always think of what they can do to move Ibadanland forward in the areas of peace maintenance, love, unity, economic emancipation, security, religious harmony, food sufficiency, abstinence from land grabbing and other criminal activities that can tarnish the throne of Olubadan of Ibadanland.

The elevated Chiefs are: Chief (Engr.) Dauda Kolawole Gbadamosi, the new Ikolaba Olubadan of Ibadanland, Chief Williams Oyeleke Oyekola as the new Asaaju Olubadan of Ibadanland; Chief Oluyinka Akande, the new Ayingun Olubadan of Ibadanland; Chief Olufemi Olukorede Ogunwale as Aare- Ago Olubadan of Ibadanland, and Chief Wasiu Aderoju Aladorin as the new Lagunna Olubadan of Ibadanland.

Others are: Chief Abiola Iyiola as Aare -Egbe Omo Olubadan of Ibadanland; Chief Dotun Sanusi as Gbonka Olubadan of Ibadanland; Chief Akinola Alabi as Aare Onibon Olubadan of Ibadanland, and Chief Oladiran Abiodun Alabi as Bada Olubadan of Ibadanland.

Speaking after the elevation program, the newly promoted Chief Gbadamosi, assured Oba Ladoja and the Olubadan-In- Council that the promotion of the new Chiefs will not be taken for granted, but instead they will join hands with Oba Ladoja and the members of Olubadan -In- Council to take Ibadanland to a greater height.

Present at the promotion ceremony were the Otun Balogun of Ibadanland, Oba (Dr.) Kolawole Adegbola; the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba (Sir) Eddy Oyewole; the Osi Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Abiodun Kola – Daisi; the Ashipa Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Salawudeen Amidu Ajibade; Ashipa Balogun of Ibadanland, Oba Dauda Abiodun Azees; the Ekerin Balogun of Ibadanland, Oba Akeem Mobolaji Adewoyin. The Iyalode Line was represented by Chief Soyege Taye, Chief Durosaro Yewande, Chief Onibiyo Scott.