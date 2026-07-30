President Tinubu Meets Olubadan Ladoja, Sends Message To Governors (Video)

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday held a meeting with the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Rasheed Ladoja, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

During the meeting, which also had in attendance members of the Olubadan council, President Tinubu charged the traditional ruler to advise current state governors against building flyovers in their respective states without economic value or significant traffic.

According to the President, the Governors need to focus more on projects that enhance the quality of life of the citizens.

“You have governed before, you need to help us communicate with these other Governors…they need to do more. Instead of building flyovers when there is no numeric traffic, let’s do more to enhance the quality of life and support security agencies to penetrate areas,” he said.

Also during the meeting, Naija News reports that President Tinubu spoke on the recent security operation which led to the rescue of Orire children and teachers in Oyo State.

According to him, the government refused to pay ransom because it had the forest where the victims were kept by their abductors mapped out.

He added that the government established more military formations to shorten the response time to defeat banditry and terrorism when necessary.

“We refused to pay ransom because we have the geography of the forest, we know what it is and in answer to it, from 8 divisions, we are now moving to 12 divisions to shorten the response time to defeat terrorism and banditry, it is very necessary and we are doing so,” the President said.