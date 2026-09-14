‘My Projects Will Speak For Me In 2027’ – Alia Fires At Opposition, Boasts Of Re-election

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, has said the development projects and economic reforms under his administration will help him secure re-election in the 2027 governorship election.

Alia said he was not worried about attacks from opposition groups, urging them to focus less on political distractions and allow his administration to concentrate on governing the state.

The governor spoke through his Chief Press Secretary, Kula Tersoo, in a statement issued on Sunday, Naija News reports.

He pointed to the recent signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hudson Global Ltd as one of the major steps taken by his administration to improve the state’s economy.

The agreement is expected to attract a $5 billion investment into Benue and transform the state’s economic landscape.

Alia also highlighted ongoing road construction projects across rural and urban areas, improved welfare for workers, care for senior citizens and other investments running into billions of naira.

“The growing confidence in Benue’s economic prospects is not accidental.

“Just a few days ago, the state government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hudson Global Ltd to attract a $5bn investment aimed at transforming Benue’s economic landscape.

“The difference is also visible in the everyday lives of the people. The construction of rural and urban roads, consistent payment of salaries and gratuities, and the establishment of the Food Basket Bakery are among the achievements that cannot be hidden,” the statement read.

The governor said his administration had also improved accountability and transparency in the management of state resources.

He added that the reforms had helped restore Benue to a creditworthy status and created a safer and more credible environment for investors.

“This is evidenced by certifications and recognitions from reputable international audit firms. He has also restored Benue to creditworthy status and created a safer and more credible environment for investment,” the statement read.

Alia therefore urged opposition politicians to stop what he described as political distractions and allow his administration to remain focused on delivering development to the people of Benue.

Meanwhile, in other news earlier, former governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, has asked Governor Hyacinth Alia to explain how the state spent the ₦1.2 trillion it received from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) after the removal of the fuel subsidy.

Ortom said the funds also included allocations to the 23 local government areas, and the people of Benue needed to know how their money is being spent.

Naija News reports that Ortom’s media consultant and former adviser on media and publicity, Terver Akase, shared the former governor’s concerns during a news conference in Makurdi on Saturday.Access Premium News

He said, “The governor’s chief press secretary yesterday spent valuable time attacking Chief Ortom and Chief Aondoakaa but conspicuously avoided the one issue that continues to haunt the Alia administration: accountability. Since assuming office in 2023, Governor Alia has enjoyed unprecedented financial inflows from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC), following the removal of fuel subsidy, yet neither he nor his aides have provided Benue people with a comprehensive account of how those enormous resources have been utilised.

“They are permanently silent on how much the present administration has received since 2023.

“Alia’s government and that of the 23 local government areas got about ₦1.2 trillion naira from the FAAC from 2023 till date. What projects have been executed with those resources? Why are local government areas across the state bereft of visible government presence despite the unprecedented revenue inflows?

“These are the questions Governor Alia’s media aides cannot answer, which explains why the current government has chosen propaganda over performance.”

Reacting in a statement, Alia’s chief press secretary, Sir Tersoo Kula, said the governor’s record was solid enough to earn credit, particularly when compared with the performance of the previous administration of Ortom.