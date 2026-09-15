Wike Has Broadened Tinubu’s Support Base Ahead Of 2027 – Nwuche

Former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives and Chairman of the South-South Development Commission, Chibudom Nwuche, has applauded the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike for his political skills and innovativeness.

He asserted that the Rainbow Coalition initiated by Wike has broadened Tinubu’s support base

Naija News reports that Nwuche spoke in a statement made available to journalists on Monday.

Nwuche commended Wike for what he described as his outstanding performance in the Federal Capital Territory.

Nwuche said Wike’s initiation of the Rainbow Coalition was “a political masterstroke that is broadening the President’s political support base ahead of the 2027 presidential election.”

He said the coalition had created an important political bridge across party lines, enabling politicians and political stakeholders at various levels to support Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

“The Rainbow Coalition is a political masterstroke. It has created leeway and an important political opening that allows individuals and groups who may belong to opposition parties to support the President’s re-election without necessarily having to abandon their political parties,” he said

The former Deputy Speaker described arguments that the Rainbow Coalition would negatively affect Tinubu’s chances in 2027 as incorrect.

“Those suggesting that bringing more Nigerians into President Tinubu’s support base will weaken his chances in 2027 fundamentally misunderstand how political coalitions work.

“Every additional constituency, political stakeholder, or community that identifies with the President’s interest strengthens, rather than weakens, his electoral prospects,” he said.

On suggestions that the Rainbow Coalition had triggered confusion in Rivers State, Nwuche said such assertions existed only in the imagination of their authors and speculators.

He said, “There is no confusion or uncertainty whatsoever over the choice of the coalition’s consensus governorship candidate in Rivers State.

“We will be working assiduously to ensure that the good people of Rivers State vote massively for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the coalition’s governorship candidate, as well as the National and State Assembly candidates in the 2027 general elections.”

Nwuche said members of the Rainbow Coalition would demonstrate the same attitude and determination in other states across the federation.

“There is no gainsaying the fact that the coalition is a big plus to the President’s re-election prospects in 2027,” he added.