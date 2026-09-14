‘It Is Shameful’ – Tinubu’s Govt Accused Of Stripping Scholars’ Dignity

The Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, Phrank Shaibu, has accused President Bola Tinubu‘s administration of stripping scholars of their dignity.

Shaibu made the allegation while reacting to reports that more than 600 senior academics from public universities in Northern Nigeria had endorsed Tinubu’s second-term bid.

Naija News learnt that the endorsement came during a meeting convened by Tinubu’s Presidential Adviser on Politics, Ibrahim Masari, in Kaduna.

The academics acknowledged that Tinubu inherited economic challenges and that some reforms increased hardship, but cited progress in education, agriculture, and infrastructure.

However, the President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Chris Piwuna, has disowned the endorsement, saying the union remains apolitical and never endorses political candidates.

Reacting to the development, Shaibu, in a statement issued on Monday, said Tinubu’s administration appears determined to strip academics of their dignity and dress them in partisan political rascality.

Atiku’s aide cautioned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) against trusting lecturers who declared allegiance to politicians with sensitive electoral responsibilities.

According to Shaibu, electoral credibility requires not only actual neutrality, but also public confidence in the neutrality of those administering the process.

The statement read, “The Atiku Media Office has expressed concern over the reported endorsement of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu by hundreds of lecturers from universities across Northern Nigeria, warning that academics who openly declare partisan allegiance should not subsequently be entrusted with sensitive electoral responsibilities by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

“The lecturers have every constitutional right to support, campaign for and vote for any candidate of their choice. That right is not in dispute. What is unacceptable, however, is for persons who have publicly taken partisan positions to later present themselves as neutral electoral officials.

“Any academic who openly endorses a presidential candidate should not come anywhere near sensitive INEC assignments as Returning Officers, Collation Officers or officials entrusted with the collation, declaration and announcement of election results. Electoral credibility requires not only actual neutrality, but also public confidence in the neutrality of those administering the process.

“More disturbing is the reported presence of elected governors and a serving Minister of Defence at the endorsement. That senior officials of the ruling party would lend the weight of their offices to such an overtly partisan gathering of academics is deeply troubling and speaks to the desperation surrounding the Tinubu administration’s quest for re-election.

“It is a shame that the Tinubu administration appears determined to strip our scholars of the dignity of their academic gowns and dress them instead in the garb of partisan political rascality. Universities should remain centres of independent thought, scholarship and intellectual freedom, not recruitment grounds for the political machinery of a desperate ruling party.

“What we are witnessing tells the story of a government increasingly prepared to push against every moral boundary in its determination to secure another term in office, regardless of the damage done to institutions that ought to command public trust.

“This principle must apply equally to academics who openly support Atiku Abubakar or any other presidential candidate. No one should be allowed to be a player today and referee tomorrow.

“You cannot wear a party jersey today and expect Nigerians to accept you as an impartial referee on election day.

“INEC must take note and ensure that academics who have publicly declared partisan allegiance are excluded from sensitive electoral responsibilities in the 2027 elections.”