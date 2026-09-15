If Tinubu Wins, I’m Not Going To Blame The Coalition – Former Minister, Dalung

Africa Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain, Solomon Dalung, has ruled out blaming the coalition if President Bola Tinubu is re-elected in the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that Dalung, a former Minister of Youth and Sports, made this known during an interview on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’ on Monday.

The show host asked Dalung, “If Bola Tinubu wins again, would you blame this on the inability of your coalition to come together?

In response, Dalung said he will accept Tinubu’s victory as the verdict of Nigerians because they have the power and sovereignty to determine who governs them.”

He stated, “No, I will accept it as a verdict of Nigerians. It will mean that we are not on the same page with Nigerians as to the issues of the sovereignty of this country. I’m not going to blame it on the coalition because the coalition is speaking on behalf of the Nigerian people, who have the sovereignty and power to determine who governs them. If they re-elect President Tinubu in 2027 as a democrat, I will accept it as the verdict of the people.”

In other news, Dalung has challenged the Minister of Defence, Christopher Musa, to provide evidence that ex- governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, was behind the genocide in Southern Kaduna.

Recall that Musa, in a recent interview, linked the massive killings in Southern Kaduna, which is a largely Christian-dominated area, to El-Rufai.

Faulting the Minister’s claim, El-Rufai’s family issued Musa a seven-day ultimatum to provide evidence or recant his allegation.

Reacting to the development, Dalung, featuring on Channels Television’s Inside Sources, said politicians have politicised the killings in Southern Kaduna, questioning why Musa would make such a serious issue on National Television.

According to Dalung, Musa should provide evidence so authorities can take steps to declare the former governor an international criminal.