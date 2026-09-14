‘Political Opposition Is Not Cultism’ – Rivers ADC Demands Probe Into Arrest Of Three Members

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has demanded an immediate investigation into the arrest of three of its members during the disruption of a political meeting in Isiokpo, Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The party also called for the immediate release of Confidence Amadi, Chikezie Justice and Isaiah Thomas, unless the police can present credible evidence of an identifiable offense against them.

Naija News reports that the ADC made the demand in a statement signed on Saturday by its Rivers State Publicity Secretary, Chizy Enyi.

The party alleged that personnel of the Nigeria Police Force and members of the local vigilante group, OSPAC, stormed the meeting venue and intimidated supporters during a consultative meeting organized by the party’s House of Assembly candidate for Ikwerre, Jeffrey Wobodo.

The meeting was reportedly held ahead of Wobodo’s planned campaign activities.

According to the ADC, some security personnel and OSPAC members allegedly assaulted participants after entering the venue, leaving some people injured.

The party also alleged that mobile phones belonging to some of its members were seized or taken away during the incident.

It said the three arrested members were accused of cultism following the disruption.

The ADC alleged that Wobodo later approached the authorities to seek the release of the three men but was told by the Isiokpo Area Commander, ACP Felix Ojiaku, that they would be charged with cultism based on an “order from above.”

The party said the alleged directive required clarification, particularly regarding the circumstances surrounding the arrests and the neutrality of the security agencies involved.

The ADC further alleged that some OSPAC members later mobilised to the Area Command and assaulted some party members around the police facility.

It said other police officers eventually intervened to prevent the situation from escalating.

The party said the incident was more worrying because of what it described as previous threats and attacks against opposition political activities in Ikwerre.

It called on security agencies to investigate whether earlier threats allegedly linked to political interests in the area, including the LGA Chairman, Charles Wobodo, and persons associated with the Rainbow Coalition, were connected to the latest incident.

The ADC also drew attention to an earlier incident involving Thomas, one of the three members now arrested.

The party alleged that Thomas’ residence was attacked, ransacked and set ablaze several weeks ago after a political gathering.

It said allegations arising from the incident included claims of OSPAC involvement and alleged instructions linked to a former LGA Chairman, Samuel Wanosike.

Participation In Peaceful Political Activities Not Criminal Offense – Says ADC

According to the ADC, the allegations should have been properly and independently investigated.

The party questioned why Thomas, whom it described as a victim of political violence, was now being accused of cultism.

“Political opposition is not cultism,” the party said, insisting that membership of the ADC and participation in peaceful political activities were not criminal offences.

The party called on the Inspector-General of Police and the Rivers State Commissioner of Police to investigate the disruption of the meeting, the conduct of the police personnel involved, the alleged actions of OSPAC members and the basis for the arrests.

The ADC also acknowledged the intervention of some police officers who, according to its account, stopped the situation from degenerating into further violence.

However, it urged security agencies to remain neutral and ensure that they were not used to suppress legitimate political activities.

The party further called for the intervention of the National Human Rights Commission and other relevant authorities.

It warned that unresolved incidents involving opposition political activities could threaten peaceful political participation in Rivers State ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The ADC said it would continue to hold meetings and mobilize supporters peacefully across Ikwerre and the other 22 local government areas of Rivers State.

It added that it would rely on lawful and constitutional means to protect its members and candidates.

The party urged security agencies to ensure that residents of Rivers State can participate in the democratic process without intimidation, violence or interference.