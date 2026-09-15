No More Wasting Public Funds – Tinubu Declares, Warns Regional Commissions

President Bola Tinubu has warned Regional Development Commissions against using public funds for projects that have little value to Nigerians, declaring that the era of wasteful “white elephant” projects is over.

Tinubu gave the warning on Monday while declaring open the first North Central Stakeholders Development Summit organized by the North Central Development Commission (NCDC) in Abuja, Naija News reports.

Represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, the President said the commissions must ensure that public funds are channeled into projects with clear goals, proper funding plans and measurable benefits for the people.

“The era of white elephant projects is over, and there is no excuse for the Commissions to become another conduit for wasting public funds,” Tinubu said.

The President also warned against corruption, political interference, marginalization and ethnic considerations in the selection and execution of projects by the commissions.

He said officials found responsible for such practices would face sanctions.

Tinubu directed the Federal Government to ensure that funds meant for the commissions are released as and when due, while assuring the agencies of continued political and financial support.

“Government will continue to give the NCDC and other Regional Development Commissions the political and financial backing to embark on key projects that will unlock the economic and industrial potentials of the nation,” he said.

“I therefore direct the Secretary to the Government of the Federation to ensure that all funds accruable to the Commissions are released as and when due.”

However, Tinubu urged the commissions not to depend solely on government allocations, advising them to seek private sector investment, donor support and development finance to increase their capacity.

He said the commissions were created under his administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda to address long-standing development gaps and create more economic opportunities across the country.

“For us, the establishment of these Commissions is not an end in itself. Rather, it is our way of looking at why development gaps still exist and trying to close them up for the benefit of our people,” the President said.

Speaking specifically on the North Central, Tinubu identified agriculture, agro-processing, solid minerals, industrialisation, security, education and healthcare as areas requiring urgent attention.

He urged stakeholders to use the summit to develop a practical blueprint that would guide the region’s development over the coming years.

The summit is focused on a proposed 20-year economic, infrastructure and social development plan for the North Central region. It is being held under the theme, “The Great Leap Forward: A 20-Year Economic, Infrastructural and Social Development Plan for the North Central Region.”