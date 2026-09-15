Full List: Akpabio, Oshiomhole, Uzodimma, 1,300 Others Make INEC Senate List

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) released a list of 1,303 candidates set to the 109 senatorial seats and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) senatorial seat in the 2027 general elections.

Naija News reports that the list contains candidates sponsored by 21 political parties contesting the 109 seats in the Senate, Nigeria’s highest legislative chamber.

From the list released by the electoral umpire, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has 109 candidates, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has 108, and the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has 94.

The Allied Peoples Movement (APM) has 104 candidates; the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), 101; the Social Democratic Party (SDP), 95; the Action Democratic Party (ADP), 92; and the Action Peoples Party (APP), 69.

The Labour Party (LP) has 68 candidates; Accord, 67; the National Rescue Movement (NRM), 65; Young Progressive Party (YPP), 60; Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), 51; Action Alliance (AA), 39; the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), 33; National Democratic Party (NDP), 32; Democratic Labour Alliance (DLA), 27; Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), 27; African Action Congress (AAC), 25; New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), 21; Boot Party (BP), seven; and Young Progressives (YP), four.

Prominent candidates in the list include: Godswill Akpabio, the incumbent Senate president; Barau Jibrin, the deputy Senate president; and Adams Oshiomhole, a former governor of Edo State.

Others are Abdulaziz Yari, a former governor of Zamfara State and director-general of President Bola Tinubu’s Campaign Council; Ahmed Lawan, a former Senate president; Seriake Dickson, a former governor of Bayelsa State and national leader of the NDC; Aliyu Wamakko, a former governor of Sokoto State; and Orji Kalu, a former governor of Abia State.

Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, the senator representing Kogi Central, is also on the list, as is Stella Oduah, a former aviation minister and ex-Anambra North senator.

Incumbent governor of Imo State and former senator for Imo West Senatorial District, Hope Uzodimma, also made the list. He is a member of the APC and Secretary of Tinubu’s campaign organisation.

Also on the list are a former Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa and the incumbent governor of Gombe, Inuwa Yahaya.

Naija News reports that the presidential and National Assembly elections are scheduled for 16 January 2027, while the governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections are scheduled for 6 February 2027.