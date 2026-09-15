Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Tuesday, 15th September, 2026

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Tuesday, 15th September, 2026.

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, has again defended the programmes and policies of the current administration.

He argued that the policies and programmes are making Nigeria great again.

The presidential media aide also claimed that with what Tinubu is doing, it makes no sense for the likes of Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar to want to be President in 2027.

Naija News reports that Onanuga spoke on Monday via a statement on his 𝕏 account, in which he reacted to the accolades given by serial businessman Aliko Dangote to the policies implemented by the Tinubu administration.

Dangote had argued that President Tinubu took bold moves by removing the fuel subsidy, democratizing the exchange rate, and also supporting his refinery.

Reacting to Dangote’s words, which were spoken on Monday on the occasion of the formal launch of the Initial Public Offering for shares in Dangote Refinery, Onanuga said no politician should be advocating the removal of Tinubu’s policies and programmes.

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has raised a nationwide security alert following intelligence indicating that terrorist groups may be mobilising to carry out coordinated attacks on schools, places of worship, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camps and other vulnerable locations.

The alert was contained in a police wireless message dated September 13, 2026, issued by the Department of Operations at the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

The communication, referenced as CB: 0900/FDPS/DOPS/FHQ/ABJ/VOL38/68, was marked “Security General” and classified as “Treat as Very Important.”

It was circulated to Assistant Inspectors-General of Police overseeing Zones 1 to 17, Commissioners of Police across the states, Mobile Police units, counter-terrorism formations and other specialised commands.

According to the message, intelligence available to the Department of Operations showed an “increased mobilisation of terrorist elements for possible coordinated attacks” targeting places of worship, educational institutions, NYSC orientation camps and other vulnerable sites.

The North-East, North-West and North-Central regions, as well as parts of the South-West, were identified as areas requiring particular vigilance.

The police also reported the movement of armed individuals from Katsina through Kaduna towards Plateau State.

The Force further disclosed that suspected Islamic State West Africa Province operatives and their local collaborators were carrying out surveillance and reconnaissance of potential targets.

The police expressed particular concern about possible attacks on schools, warning that terrorists could take advantage of the resumption of the 2026/2027 academic session and the resulting concentration of students and staff to inflict mass casualties.

Anambra State Government has disclosed that it is still repaying loans obtained by previous administrations, including those of former governors Peter Obi and Willie Obiano.

Naija News reports that the State Commissioner for Finance, Izuchukwu Okafor, made this revelation on Sunday while speaking on the Ndi Anambra podcast released by the state government’s New Media team.

He stated that the inherited loans is part of the incumbent administration financial commitments despite the decision of the Chukwuma Soludo administration not to take fresh commercial bank loans since it came into office.

The commissioner explained the state’s current financial position and the steps taken by the Soludo administration to reduce its debt burden, stating that the government has focused largely on paying existing obligations rather than accumulating new debts.

Okafor further said that the absence of new commercial borrowing does not mean the state has completely stopped making debt payments, noting that funds due to Anambra from the Federation Account Allocation Committee are still being deducted to service loans contracted by earlier administrations.

The Federal High Court in Abuja has adjourned a suit challenging the leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) led by former Senate President David Mark.

Naija News reports that the case, filed by an aggrieved ADC member, Nafiu-Bala Gombe, was scheduled for hearing on Monday, September 14, 2026, but could not go ahead because the presiding judge, Justice Peter Lifu, did not sit.

The court consequently fixed September 28 for the hearing of the matter.

Gombe is asking the court to stop Mark, former Osun State Governor Rauf Aregbesola and other members of the party’s interim National Working Committee from presenting themselves as leaders of the ADC.

The plaintiff is challenging the process through which Mark, Aregbesola and other members of the interim leadership emerged, arguing that it did not comply with the provisions of the ADC constitution and the Electoral Act.

The suit, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1819/2025, lists the ADC, Mark, Aregbesola, the Independent National Electoral Commission and former ADC National Chairman Ralph Nwosu as the first to fifth defendants.

Lagos State House of Assembly member, Desmond Elliot, has apologised to the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila, over his conduct during the last All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election in Lagos State.

Naija News reports that Elliot was seen in a video circulating on social media kneeling before Gbajabiamila and pleading for forgiveness, while also seeking to return to the APC fold in Lagos.

“I’m sorry, I have no excuse, I have nothing other than to say I’m deeply sorry and I am hoping to be cultured in the future, Ema binu baba”, Elliot said.

The Chief of Staff to the President, in his reaction, asked the lawmaker to stand up after he prostrated, seeking forgiveness.

The apology followed a disagreement between Elliot and the APC leadership after the party’s primary election for the Surulere Constituency I seat in May.

Elliot pulled out of the exercise, alleging that his supporters faced intimidation and political pressure during the process.

He subsequently rejected the outcome and indicated that he would challenge the conduct of the primary through the party’s internal appeal process.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has blamed President Bola Tinubu’s administration for Uber’s exit.

Naija News reports that Atiku shared his thoughts through his spokesman, Phrank Shaibu, in a statement on 𝕏.

He fumed that Tinubu’s economic reforms are wicked, killing jobs, emptying pockets and driving businesses out of Nigeria.

Atiku argued that Uber exited Nigeria because passengers could no longer afford its fares and drivers could not earn enough to feed their families.

Nigerian comedian and actress Anita Asuoha, popularly known as Real Warri Pikin, has apologized to her husband, Ikechukwu, and her fans.

Naija News reports that her apology comes after a viral video showed her joining singer Timaya on stage during a performance.

The comedian addressed the controversy after the clip generated reactions online.

In a statement on Sunday, Real Warri Pikin explained that the incident was spontaneous and happened while she was backstage during the event.

She said she was enjoying Timaya’s performance when the singer called for a woman to come on stage.

According to her, she reacted in the heat of the moment and quickly made her way to the stage without fully considering what would happen next.

Real Warri Pikin said she did not initially know that Timaya intended to carry the woman who joined him during the performance of his song, Ukwu.

She added that she was hesitant when the singer indicated that she should jump towards him.

The comedian explained that she even tried to decline the invitation before eventually joining the performance after Timaya encouraged her not to disrupt the show.

Afrobeats singer Fireboy DML has revealed what shocked him when he relocated to Lagos to pursue his dream of becoming a musician.

He explained that when he relocated to Lagos, he was terrified by what he experienced.

Naija News reports that the musician, who spoke during a recent live stream, recalled witnessing someone running mad and seeing dead bodies on the streets

The singer said cultists and the appearance of Lagosians, in general, also terrified him

Fireboy said he, however, refused to quit and adapted to the city’s lifestyle.

“I was so scared the first time I came to Lagos in 2016, in Surulere. People’s eyes were so red, and they looked scary. In two weeks, I saw someone run mad, dead bodies and cultists. Now, I also look like those scary people,” he said.

Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal has declared himself deserving of the 2026 Ballon d’Or, naming Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe as the only player he considers to be at his level in the race for the individual award.

Lamine Yamal believes his case is strengthened by Barcelona’s La Liga title and Spain’s World Cup triumph in North America, while Mbappe’s claims are largely based on his goalscoring record despite Real Madrid ending the season without a major trophy.

“I honestly believe there are two of us who are the best in the world, and this year I’d deserve it because of what I’ve won,” Yamal said in an interview with Spanish broadcaster Movistar Plus+, excerpts of which were released ahead of the full programme on Monday.

“As far as I’m concerned, Mbappe and I are the two best in the world. It’s clear to me, and everyone who watches the matches knows it.”

Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi has confirmed that Richarlison will miss Tuesday’s League Cup clash against Liverpool despite the club’s ongoing struggles in front of goal.

The Brazilian forward was left out of Tottenham’s 25-man Premier League squad earlier this month after being told he was not part of De Zerbi’s first-team plans. However, he remained eligible for the League Cup after failing to secure a move away from the club.

De Zerbi confirmed on Monday that Richarlison would not feature at Anfield despite his impressive record against Liverpool.

“Richarlison, you already know everything and nothing changes for the Carabao (League) Cup or the Premier League. The situation is the same,” he said.

Tottenham have failed to score in their opening four Premier League matches this season. Still, De Zerbi said the situation involving Richarlison remains a matter between the player and the club.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.