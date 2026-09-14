Police Reveals Plan To Attack Schools, Worship Centres, NYSC Camps

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has raised a nationwide security alert following intelligence indicating that terrorist groups may be mobilising to carry out coordinated attacks on schools, places of worship, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camps and other vulnerable locations.

The alert was contained in a police wireless message dated September 13, 2026, issued by the Department of Operations at the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

The communication, referenced as CB: 0900/FDPS/DOPS/FHQ/ABJ/VOL38/68, was marked “Security General” and classified as “Treat as Very Important.”

It was circulated to Assistant Inspectors-General of Police overseeing Zones 1 to 17, Commissioners of Police across the states, Mobile Police units, counter-terrorism formations and other specialised commands.

According to the message, intelligence available to the Department of Operations showed an “increased mobilisation of terrorist elements for possible coordinated attacks” targeting places of worship, educational institutions, NYSC orientation camps and other vulnerable sites.

The North-East, North-West and North-Central regions, as well as parts of the South-West, were identified as areas requiring particular vigilance.

The police also reported the movement of armed individuals from Katsina through Kaduna towards Plateau State.

The Force further disclosed that suspected Islamic State West Africa Province operatives and their local collaborators were carrying out surveillance and reconnaissance of potential targets.

The police expressed particular concern about possible attacks on schools, warning that terrorists could take advantage of the resumption of the 2026/2027 academic session and the resulting concentration of students and staff to inflict mass casualties.

The intelligence assessment also raised concerns that attacks could be planned ahead of the 2027 general elections, potentially causing fear, disrupting communities and creating instability before the polls.

The Department of Operations assessed the situation as a possible movement from “intent to preparatory activity,” prompting the directive for immediate preventive measures.

Following the alert, police formations nationwide were directed to strengthen security around places of worship, schools, NYSC camps and other identified vulnerable locations.

Commanders were ordered to intensify intelligence gathering, surveillance, patrols, stop-and-search operations, access control and rapid-response arrangements.

Commissioners of Police were also instructed to reinforce security along state borders, entry and exit routes and other strategic corridors to prevent the movement of armed groups.

The Force directed police commands to collaborate with other security and intelligence agencies, religious leaders, school authorities and the NYSC management to improve information sharing and establish stronger early-warning systems.

The directive said any identified security weaknesses should be addressed without delay.

The Force urged personnel to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious individuals, vehicles, movements and objects through established security channels.

“All personnel should maintain heightened vigilance and report suspicious persons, vehicles, movements or objects through established channels,” the police stated.

It also directed that personnel report credible threats or security incidents immediately to the Inspector-General of Police and the Department of Operations.