Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Monday, 14th September, 2026

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Monday, 14th September, 2026.

Nigeria’s Ambassador-designate to Mexico, Reno Omokri, has declared that President Bola Tinubu has no criminal record with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the United States of America.

He added that the records the FBI has about Tinubu are just details like his DNA, blood group, fingerprints and other normal records which everybody has.

According to Omokri, who spoke on Sunday during a Channels Television interview, everyone who has ever applied to the U.S. Embassy or gone through a background check has similar records with the FBI.

He added that reports that the FBI has criminal records about President Tinubu are being sponsored by opposition politicians to confound Nigerians with the use of the term criminal record.

Naija News reports that Omokri’s position follows fresh concerns, particularly from opposition politicians, over the alleged United States government documents concerning President Tinubu.Newspapers

However, Omokri asserted that the United States government or the FBI never declared that Tinubu has any criminal record.

The former presidential spokesperson insisted that Tinubu does not want his DNA and other records released because it can be cloned, manipulated and used for nefarious activities if it gets into the wrong hands.

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has updated the public on the situation of Nigerians in Indian prisons.

NIDCOM explained that the Federal Government, through its High Commission in India, has been attending to cases of hundreds of Nigerians in various prisons in India.

Naija News reports that the Commission disclosed the development in a statement in Abuja by its Director of Media, Public Relations and Protocols, Abdur-Rahman Balogun.

NIDCOM said Nigeria High Commission officials in India visited 198 inmates in five prisons in Mumbai.

Speaking further, NIDCOM said the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bianca Ojukwu, has been speaking with her counterpart in India about a six-month amnesty for Nigerians in detention camps.

President Bola Tinubu has arrived in Paris, France, to continue his three-week annual leave in Europe.

Naija News learnt that Nigeria’s Ambassador to France, Ayodele Oke, received the President on arrival.

Recall Tinubu departed Abuja on Sunday, August 30, 2026, for a three-week holiday, with London as his first stop, before proceeding to Paris for the next leg of the vacation.

According to a statement issued at the time by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, titled ‘President Tinubu Begins Three-Week Leave,’ the President is expected to return to Abuja after the vacation to join the campaign for the January 2027 general election.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, said President Bola Tinubu’s government has lost the right to talk to citizens about sacrifice after taking away their relief and failing to offer real social support.

Naija News reports that Atiku, in a statement on Sunday through his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, accused Tinubu’s government of perpetrating one of the most cynical economic deceptions in Nigeria’s history.News

According to the former Vice President, Tinubu’s government has left citizens to handle everything independently after his economic decision, instead of offering help.

Atiku further stated that Tinubu’s government removed the fuel subsidy, which caused trouble for millions of families, but cannot pay the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

He added that ASUU’s new threat to strike shows the dishonesty behind promises that savings from subsidies would support education and stop the ongoing problems in universities.

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has directed residents to remain alert and promptly report suspicious persons, movements, and activities to security agencies across the state.

Naija News reports that the governor’s directive came after a security meeting between the Department of State Services (DSS) and leaders of the Muslim community and the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Osun State.

The meeting focused on intelligence received by the DSS concerning an alleged plan by terrorists to move into parts of the South-West and cause violence.

According to the information presented to the religious leaders, the alleged plan was linked to efforts to create fear, discourage people from voting and disrupt the 2027 general elections.

Reacting to the development, Adeleke said residents should take greater interest in security matters within their communities.

He urged people to quickly alert the police and other relevant agencies whenever they notice unusual activities or an unexpected movement of people into their neighbourhoods.

Nigerian author, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, has said her feelings toward Nigeria have changed.

Naija News reports that the renowned author stated this during an interview with The New York Times while speaking on the loss of her 21-month-old son, Nkanu.

According to her, the loss has changed how she feels about her home country.

Asked whether Nigeria still felt like somewhere close to her heart, the author gave a blunt response.

“My feelings toward Nigeria have changed.

“I do not want to go back to Nigeria,” she said.

Nkanu, one of Adichie’s twin boys, died in December 2025 following a medical emergency at Euracare in Nigeria.

Recalling the incident, Adichie said a doctor approached her in a state of panic after the procedure.

Nigerian skit maker, Carter Efe, has explained his support for some of the country’s biggest music stars, saying his loyalty is not tied permanently to one artiste.

Naija News reports that Carter Efe made the remarks during an interview with TVC News.

The content creator said he had learnt not to place himself permanently in one camp after his experience with Wizkid.

He said his decision to move between different artistes was influenced by what happened after he chose to remain with one person.

Carter Efe also addressed the continued use of the name “Machala,” which is widely associated with Wizkid.

He claimed that the name has become closely connected to him and that people on the streets now identify him with it.

The skit maker said he now considers himself the person being referred to when the name is mentioned, rather than Wizkid.

Veteran Nigerian actor, Olaiya Igwe, has denied reports claiming that he is seriously ill after a video of him looking unwell circulated on social media.

Naija News reports that the video began spreading online on Thursday, September 10, 2026, as some social media users expressed concern about the actor’s health.

However, Olaiya explained that the footage was taken during the production of a movie directed by fellow actor and filmmaker Mr Latin.

According to the actor, he was portraying a sick father in the film, which led some people to mistake the movie scene for a real-life health situation.

He also expressed displeasure over the reaction of some people who celebrated the false report and appeared to wish for his death. At the same time, he appreciated those who reached out to him to confirm whether he was actually ill.

Olaiya, in a statement posted on his Instagram page, assured his fans, colleagues and members of the public that he is fine and has no health problem connected to the viral video.

9. Ronaldo Seeks Stadium Bans Over ‘Jota’ Chants

Portugal and Al Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo has called for lifetime stadium bans for fans who chanted the name of the late Diogo Jota at his Portugal teammate Ruben Neves during a Saudi Pro League match.

Supporters appeared to target Neves during Al-Hilal’s 6-0 victory over Al-Taawoun on Saturday, repeatedly shouting “Jota” at the midfielder.

Jota, the former Liverpool and Portugal forward, died in a car crash in Spain last July at the age of 28.

His death had a profound impact on Neves, who played alongside him at Wolverhampton Wanderers and for Portugal.

Ronaldo, who plays for Saudi Pro League rivals Al-Nassr, condemned the supporters’ behaviour in a social media post on Sunday.

Ronaldo wrote,

“The league must take action and punish this kind of fan behaviour. This is no longer football, and there have to be limits. People who behave like this should never be allowed to enter a stadium again.”

10. CAF Champions League: Rivers United Crash Out After Home Draw Against San Pedro

Rivers United were eliminated from the CAF Champions League after a 2-2 home draw against Cote d’Ivoire’s San Pedro on Sunday.

Finidi George’s side fought back from two goals down at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo.

The Port Harcourt outfit thus crashed out of the competition on the away goals rule after both teams were tied 3-3 on aggregate.

Nigeria’s other representatives in the CAF Champions League, Enugu Rangers booked a spot in the second preliminary round after a 5-4 penalty shoot-out win over Beninese side Sobemap FC.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.