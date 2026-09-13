NIDCOM Speaks On Nigerians In Indian Prisons, Reveals FG’s Next Move

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has updated the public on the situation of Nigerians in Indian prisons.

NIDCOM explained that the Federal Government, through its High Commission in India, has been attending to cases of hundreds of Nigerians in various prisons in India.

Naija News reports that the Commission disclosed the development in a statement in Abuja by its Director of Media, Public Relations and Protocols, Abdur-Rahman Balogun.

NIDCOM said Nigeria High Commission officials in India visited 198 inmates in five prisons in Mumbai.

The statement reads, “The Federal Government of Nigeria through its High Commission in India has been up and doing in attending to cases of hundreds of Nigerians in various prisons in India.

“As at September 1, the Nigeria High Commission officials in India had visited 198 inmates across five prisons in Maharashtra, Mumbai.

“There are still more Nigerians in Prisons in other provinces.

“Not only that between September last year and May this year, the Nigeria High Commission got amnesty for thousands of Nigerians languishing in India prisons mainly for immigration offences and some other irregularities.

“They have been released and returned home, but some did not take advantage of the amnesty as at the time it was given.”

Speaking further, NIDCOM said the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bianca Ojukwu, has been speaking with her counterpart in India about a six-month amnesty for Nigerians in detention camps.

“Besides, Her Excellency, Amb. Bianca Ojukwu has been engaging with her counterpart in India for another six months amnesty for Nigerians who do not have any trial but in detention camps for one offence or another.

“In the case of the Mr Ekene being mentioned in India, the Nigerian High Commission in India would look into his matter and if he is one of those that can leave as soon as possible , he will, if his family can raise funds for him. But there are processes to be followed

“The Nigerian High Commission is on his case and that of others in similar circumstances and has also been putting pressure on the Indian government to speed up cases of those awaiting trials for various offenses

“Nigerians in India, who are in India irregularly should take advantage of the next set of amnesty being negotiated when effected while others who are still staying there illegally, should utilise the opportunity or risk been arrested”, Dabiri-Erewa advised.

“However , the amnesty does not include those awaiting trial for criminal offences like drugs, etc

“We appeal again to Nigerians to avoid offences or crimes and obey laws of the countries they find themselves in,” the statement concluded.