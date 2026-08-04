NiDCOM Confirms Release Of Nigerian Girls Detained In Mauritius

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) has confirmed the release of some Nigerian girls who were detained in Mauritius, saying they are now on their way back to Nigeria.

NiDCOM made this known in a statement issued by its Digital Media Unit following public concern over a viral video showing the girls in detention, Naija News reports.

The video, which was widely circulated on social media, claimed that the girls had been held at the Mauritius airport since July 31. The development triggered calls for the Nigerian authorities to intervene and secure their release.

However, NiDCOM said the girls had now been released following diplomatic efforts by Nigerian authorities.

In a statement published on the commission’s Facebook page, NiDCOM said the development had brought relief to the families of the affected Nigerians.

“Relief has come for families back home as the Nigerian girls previously detained in Mauritius have now been released and are on their way back to Nigeria,” the statement said.

The commission explained that the girls were safely released in Nairobi, Kenya, where arrangements were made for them to continue their journey back to Nigeria.

“The development follows days of diplomatic engagement between Nigerian authorities and officials in Mauritius. The girls were confirmed to have been safely released in Nairobi, Kenya, where arrangements were made for their onward journey to Nigeria,” it added.

According to the commission, its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, had remained in close contact with the Nigerian Embassy throughout the process.

NiDCOM said the Nigerian Embassy formally took up the matter with the Mauritian authorities to ensure that the circumstances surrounding the girls’ detention were properly addressed.

The commission added that efforts were also being made to ensure accountability and prevent similar incidents from happening again.

Naija News reports that the development followed growing public concern after the video of the girls in detention went viral, with Nigerians calling on the Federal Government to intervene and protect the rights and welfare of citizens stranded or detained abroad.

NiDCOM stressed that the authorities remained committed to protecting Nigerians in the diaspora and ensuring that appropriate steps were taken whenever Nigerian citizens faced difficulties abroad.