Osun Churches, Mosques, And Markets Under Threat Over Terrorists’ Plot Attack

Muslim and Christian leaders in Osun State have been alerted by the Department of State Services (DSS) over alleged terrorists’ plan to attack places of worship and other public gathering centres as part of efforts to frustrate the 2027 general elections.

Naija News learnt that the development followed an intelligence report that terrorists were plotting to spread insecurity to the southern part of the country, especially the South-West, and create tension in the build-up to the presidential election.

Also, the DSS operatives reportedly held separate meetings with the Muslim community and the Christian Association of Nigeria in Osogbo, where the religious leaders were advised to take preventive measures against possible attacks.

Speaking with Punch on the security report, the President of the Osun State Muslim Community, Mustapha Olawuyi, confirmed meeting with the DSS, saying that the religious bodies had been advised on preventive measures.

He said, “The meeting is true; it was held on Wednesday in Osogbo. We need to be careful and vigilant. These people (terrorists) have been trying to infiltrate Osun for quite some time.

“We had, some time ago, sent back some herders, numbering about 200, who flooded Osun from the Ikirun axis. There were also some individuals who came into the state on motorcycles. They didn’t understand our language and we had to send them back. The DSS is doing a very good job in terms of intelligence and alerting the people.

“The DSS from Abuja warned us about a plot by some politicians and terrorists to frustrate the 2027 election, and for every one of us to be careful.

“The officers said they had intelligence that the terrorists would mobilise to the southern part of the country and the South-West, especially to cause mayhem so that the election may not hold or cause apathy.

“They advised that all religious centres should be watchful. They told us not to allow anybody with a car to park close to the people or congregation during Jumat prayer or gathering. They warned us against allowing anybody to sleep in the mosque. They also told us to be careful of compromised commercial motorcycles and herders. They told us to have night guards at every mosque.”

Similarly, the Osun CAN Chairman, Pastor John Adeleke, said the DSS asked them to inform churches and school owners to be security-conscious.

Adeleke said the Christian leaders were also told not to allow unknown people to park vehicles near church premises and advised against night programmes.

He said, “After sharing with us that the churches will need to be careful and that we should encourage our churches also to be on alert, we sent the message to all our blocs and different platforms, where our people may be informed.

“For example, they told us we should not allow a strange vehicle to park near churches because there may be explosives inside the car. They also told our leaders throughout the state that they should be careful, and any visitor that comes around should be questioned before we allow him or her into the premises of the church.

“They also said we should be careful of night programmes, so that the people will not take advantage of the darkness to perpetrate their evil plans. The message is that our people should be security-conscious. If they see anything, they should say it. They also told us to inform school owners to be security-conscious. The government is aware too. God is our divine protector, but in areas where we need to be careful, we want to be.”

An extract from a report of the meeting, obtained by the aforementioned publication, was titled ‘The Report of the Meeting Held with the Department of State Security Osun State Command Today, Wednesday, 9th September, 2026’, and was signed by the State Assistant Secretary, Osun CAN, Ajayi J.K.

The report read in part, “The DSS Osun State Command called for a meeting with the OSCAN Chairman, Rev. Dr John Adeleke, on the alertness of security in Osun State.

“They made it known, based on their intelligence and security expertise, that the attackers or the terrorists have mapped Osun State, and that between now and the period of the coming presidential election, they will attack some states. They planned to go through Kaduna, Jos and come down to Osun State.

“Their targets are places of gathering, such as churches, mosques, markets, schools, clubs or viewing centres, etc., and we are asked to put tight security in place in our churches.”