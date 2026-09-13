He Poured Spit On My Face – Carter Efe Explains Why He Dumped Wizkid For Davido 

Nigerian skit maker, Carter Efe, has explained his support for some of the country’s biggest music stars, saying his loyalty is not tied permanently to one artiste.

Naija News reports that Carter Efe made the remarks during an interview with TVC News.

The content creator said he had learnt not to place himself permanently in one camp after his experience with Wizkid.

He said his decision to move between different artistes was influenced by what happened after he chose to remain with one person.

Carter Efe also addressed the continued use of the name “Machala,” which is widely associated with Wizkid.

He claimed that the name has become closely connected to him and that people on the streets now identify him with it.

The skit maker said he now considers himself the person being referred to when the name is mentioned, rather than Wizkid.

He said: “I am not in any place because the last time I said let me be in one place, the person poured spit on my face and that is Wizkid. How? If you call Machala on the street now, I am the Machala and not Wizkid. I am telling you fact.

“I will never in my life betray Davido. Davido is my daddy, Davido is my helper. I still called him yesterday and he picked my call. Who am I? All the way from Delta State? It’s just grace.”