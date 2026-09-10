TikTok Permanently Bans Carter Efe’s Account With Over Five Million Followers 

Nigerian skit maker Oderhowho Joseph Efe, popularly known as Carter Efe, has lost his official TikTok account after the platform permanently banned the page over repeated violations of its community guidelines.

Naija News reports that the ban was confirmed on Wednesday.

TikTok stated that the account had breached its policies on multiple occasions.

Carter Efe’s banned account had grown to more than 5.6 million followers and over 158 million likes before it was taken down.

The page was one of his major channels for sharing comedy videos, promoting music and interacting with fans through live broadcasts.

The latest development is also not Carter Efe’s first experience with losing a TikTok account.

In June 2025, TikTok removed another account belonging to the skit maker, which had about 3.5 million followers at the time.

The action followed a controversy involving comments he made about Nigerian singer Wizkid during a livestream.

The content creator later apologized over the incident and returned to the platform, where he gradually rebuilt his following and eventually grew the replacement account to more than 5.6 million followers.

In other news, Carter Efe has explained why he stopped making relationship-focused content with his former girlfriend.

Naija News reports that the comedian spoke during a recent episode of Cocktails & Takeaways, where he discussed his past relationship content and the challenges he faced while creating videos with his former partner.