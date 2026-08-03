Peller, Jarvis’ Wedding Was Staged For Content – Carter Efe Alleges

Popular Nigerian streamer and content creator, Carter Efe, has alleged that the widely publicised wedding ceremony involving TikTok personalities, Peller and Jarvis, was staged for content creation and was not a genuine marriage ceremony.

Naija News reports that Carter Efe made the claim during a livestream while reacting to discussions surrounding the event, which attracted widespread attention and generated mixed reactions across social media.

According to the streamer, he was not invited to the ceremony because he believed the event was primarily organised to create online entertainment and attract engagement.

“They do content, they say na wedding. Yes, na content now. You no know? No be real marriage. Na why dem no invite me,” Carter Efe said.

The content creator further suggested that the ceremony was deliberately presented as a wedding as part of the couple’s content strategy.

During the livestream, the discussion shifted to speculation about whether Peller and Jarvis could announce a pregnancy in the future.

One of the co-hosts suggested that such an announcement could also become part of their content strategy.

“In the next nine months, we go start to dey hear say Jarvis don get belle. So, that one too na content. It’s just content. The belle too, na just content,” the co-host said.

However, Carter Efe quickly cautioned against making comments about Jarvis’ possible pregnancy.

“But leave that woman belle, o,” he said.

The co-host subsequently withdrew the remark and urged caution over the speculation.

“Okay, na true. Make we no dey talk, allegedly, allegedly. Thank God say I remember. Ah, allegedly. Thank God,” the co-host added.

Naija News understands that neither Peller nor Jarvis had publicly responded to Carter Efe’s claims about the nature of their wedding as of the time of filing this report.