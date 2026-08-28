‘I Don’t Want To Get Married’ – Carter Efe

Popular Nigerian comedian cum streamer, Oderhohwo Joseph Efe, better known as Cater Efe, has said he has no intention to get married.

Naija News recalls that Cater Efe has a child with his ex-girlfriend, Emmanuella before their much-publicised messy breakup, with both of them accusing each other of infidelity.

Speaking in a recent interview with British media personality, Madame Joyce, Cater Efe dismissed suggestions that he might change his mind about marriage over time.

Caterefe explained that he wants to focus his attention on building his streaming career.

He said, “I am 24 years old. I was born in 2001, but I don’t know why people don’t believe me. I don’t want to get married, and I won’t change my mind with time. I got married to my job. I want to focus on streaming. That is my baby.”

Meanwhile, Carter Efe has claimed that pressure from social media users may have played a role in fellow content creators Peller and Jarvis’s decision to get married.

According to him, the internet can place heavy pressure on couples, especially when followers become deeply involved in their relationships and begin making demands or predictions about what they should do.

Carter also spoke about Peller and Jarvis’ recent marriage, saying internet pressure was part of what pushed the pair to get married.

The content creator also said he was not invited to their wedding.