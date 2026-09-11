He’s A Small Boy, Let Him Face His Challenges – Peller Reacts To Carter Efe’s TikTok Account Ban

Nigerian content creator Peller has reacted to claims that he was behind the ban of fellow creator Carter Efe’s TikTok account.

Naija News reports that Carter Efe recently lost his TikTok account, which had more than 5.6 million followers, after the platform permanently removed the page over alleged repeated violations of its community guidelines.

Following the development, claims surfaced on social media alleging that Peller had called for the account to be banned.

Reacting to the allegation, Peller said he came across a video in which he was accused of reporting or pushing for the suspension of Carter Efe’s account.

The content creator explained that Carter Efe had engaged in certain activities during a TikTok livestream, including opening a boxer on the platform, and said that he may not have expected such actions to result in a ban.

Peller, however, said he was not trying to deny the claims surrounding the incident.

He also described Carter Efe as a young person who should deal with the challenges resulting from the situation.

He said: “I just see video where dem they accuse me of banning somebody’s account on tiktok. When him dey open boxer on livestream and even do… on livestream, him no know say them go ban am. I’m not debunking it. He’s a small boy. Make him face his challenges….”