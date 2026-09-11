Speed Darlington Calls Out Burna Boy, Carter Efe Threatens Peller Ahead Of Chaos In The Ring [Videos]

Speed Darlington has renewed his attack on Burna Boy ahead of his celebrity boxing bout against streamer and skit maker Carter Efe at the Chaos in the Ring on October 1.

The fight is part of the Chaos in the Ring boxing event, which will also feature a heavyweight contest between Nigerian boxer Godday “Zodsolo” Appah and UK-based Ghanaian fighter Seth “Freezy Macbones” Gyimah.

Darlington, popularly known as Speedy, will be looking for his first victory in celebrity boxing after losing to Portable in his previous bout. Carter Efe, meanwhile, enters the contest after defeating Portable in May.

As the two entertainers prepare to meet in the ring, their pre-fight exchanges have been accompanied by fresh comments from Darlington about Burna Boy and a separate warning from Carter Efe directed at fellow streamer Peller.

Speaking ahead of the fight, Speed Darlington challenged Burna Boy to a boxing contest and repeated his hostility towards the singer.

“Anytime, anywhere, boy. I would like to box your ribs in the ring, man. I will fight for free. Long Face (a name he often uses to refer to Burna Boy), you already know, my hatred for you comes from my spinal cord. I will annihilate you, I will k*ll you, I will break your…” Speed Darlington said during the October Chaos In The Ring press conference on Thursday, September 10.

The comments have revived a feud that has previously involved social media attacks, a police complaint, an arrest and legal proceedings.

Naija News recalls that the dispute between Speed Darlington and Burna Boy intensified in late 2024 after Darlington published videos questioning the singer’s relationship with American music executive Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Darlington also questioned Burna Boy’s Grammy Award for Twice as Tall, referring to Combs’ involvement in the album and the role of Burna Boy’s mother and manager, Bose Ogulu.

The comments escalated into a wider public dispute between the entertainers.

Burna Boy subsequently petitioned the police, according to reports, and Darlington was arrested in Lagos over allegations including defamation and cyberstalking. Darlington spent several weeks in detention before his release.

His release did not end the dispute. He continued making statements about Burna Boy and later released ‘Baby Oil’, a diss track directed at the singer.

Darlington also called on members of the public to stop listening to Burna Boy’s music as the dispute continued online.

The matter later moved to court after Darlington’s legal team filed a ₦300 million fundamental rights lawsuit against the Inspector-General of Police over his detention.

His latest remarks have now brought the dispute back into focus as he prepares for his October 1 fight against Carter Efe.

Carter Efe Accuses Peller Of Hacking His Account

The October Chaos In The Ring press conference on Thursday also brought up the feud between Carter Efe and Peller. Their online beef escalated in August and September 2026, with both entertainers exchanging accusations and personal remarks via the Internet.

The dispute has involved Peller’s relationship with fellow content creator Jarvis, as well as disagreements over Carter Efe’s conduct and the subsequent loss of his TikTok account.

Peller responded to Carter Efe during a livestream, claiming that he had continued to respect the comedian despite their differences.

“Carter Efe, I respect you a lot; if not, I would have ended your career a long time ago,” Peller said.

He also accused Carter Efe of interfering in matters involving him and his family.

The dispute intensified after Carter Efe’s TikTok account, which reportedly had about 5.6 million followers, was permanently banned in September 2026.

The ban renewed attention on the feud after an old video surfaced showing Peller asking his followers to report Carter Efe’s account.

Peller denied being directly responsible for the ban, instead attributing the action to Carter Efe’s activities during livestreams. However, in the press conference on Thursday, Carter Efe accused Peller of hacking his account.

“Nah Peller hacker. Me already know. Me I no dey chop people’s account. I will chop person wey dey around ham,” Carter Efe said.

Godday, Freezy set for heavyweight clash

Away from the celebrity bout, the main professional fight on the card will see Nigerian heavyweight Godday face Ghanaian boxer Freezy.

The bout is scheduled for October 1, Nigeria’s Independence Day.

The meeting has taken on a Nigeria-Ghana dimension, with both fighters expected to represent their respective countries in the bout.

Godday has already adopted an aggressive tone in his exchanges with Freezy and has predicted an early knockout.

“I’m going to smoke you. I’m going to knock Freezy out in two rounds any day,” Godday said.

Freezy has also claimed to have studied Godday and identified weaknesses he intends to exploit during the fight.

Other professional fighters listed for the Chaos In The Ring are: Ezra Arenyeka vs. Lekan Muibi, Basit “Joker Boy” Adebayo vs. Fatiu Ijomoni, and Yusuf Adeniji vs. David Tagoe.

Another Chaotic Night

Balmoral Promotions executive chairman, Dr Ezekiel Adamu, has promised an action-packed edition of Chaos in the Ring when the boxing event returns on October 1.

Speaking at Thursday’s press conference to unveil the full card, Adamu explained that the promotion does not manufacture celebrity rivalries but selects existing feuds that are capable of attracting fans and delivering value.

“We don’t create the beefs; the beefs just come up. Between you and me, my DM is full of other beefs also,” he said. “But we always check the beef to see which beef will give us the highest number. The idea is that we don’t just select anyone. We bring in celebrities who will give fans value for their money because the show is more than just a celebrity fight night.”

Adamu described the October 1 event as “another chaotic night, another year, another night of war” and said he was particularly excited about the quality of the fighters involved. “This time around, I’m really excited. I think between Freezy and Godday, we have two of the finest heavyweight fighters in Africa,” he said.

He also singled out young Nigerian fighter Ezra Arenka, who is scheduled to face Mikomobi. “We also have Ezra Arenka, one of the youngest and most exciting fighters. Mikomobi has a record of 19 wins and 18 by way of knockout,” Adamu said. “Ezra last fought against Godde at the Kuzo Boxing event, and they went the full four rounds. So, it is a night of war, a night of chaos and, most especially, entertainment.”

According to Adamu, the event is part of a broader ambition to make Nigeria a major destination for international boxing while providing a platform for African fighters to gain global exposure. “When you think about boxing, it has been done in the UK and America. Africa is just getting to the same level. If we are not going to get better, there is no better,” he said.

“I think Africa has huge potential, even in the boxing world. Sixty to seventy per cent of boxers in global boxing are Africans. They may not represent African countries, but they are Africans. For us, it is about showcasing the best of this continent to a global audience.”

Adamu said the promotion was no longer focused solely on audience figures, revealing plans to bring bigger fights to Nigeria. “For us, it is not just about the views anymore. We now want to start bringing world title holders here to Nigeria and Africa as a whole,” he said. “By December, we want to bring continental title fights here and start bringing the big stars to fight Africans as well.”

He cited the appearance of former British champion Samuel Antwi at a previous event as an example of the level of competition the promotion wants to attract. “The last time, Samuel Antwi, who is a former British champion, came here and got a knockout against Jafari,” Adamu said. “He was just a young boy, and knocking out a former British champion shows what we are here to do.”

The promoter also praised Freezy, describing the Ghanaian as one of the continent’s leading heavyweight fighters. “Freezy, who I think is actually one of the most decorated fighters, one of the biggest fighters when it comes to Africa, not just Ghana,” he said.

He added that Godday would be fighting not only for Nigeria but also for his region. “We have Godday as well, who is representing Nigeria but also representing the whole of the Niger Delta. So, it is an exciting time ahead,” he said.