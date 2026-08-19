Burna Boy Hints At Vinicius, Jaylen Brown, Other Stars Visiting Nigeria

Real Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior and NBA star Jaylen Brown may visit Nigeria at any moment, as hinted by Nigerian Afrobeat singer Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy.

Sharing an excerpt from a recent interview with ESPN UK, Burna Boy revealed that he and the renowned stars were part of a group chat where they discussed matters of interest.

“Now we have a 7 team. It’s me, Vini, and I don’t know if you know Jaylen Brown,” Burna Boy said.

Naija News reports that when asked to confirm if the Brown meant was an NBA player, the singer replied, Burna Boy “Yeah, that’s our Seven group chat.”

The musician noted that their recent conversation centered on bringing the two sports stars to Nigeria.

“It’s a lot of things. The last conversation we had is bringing all of them to Nigeria,” he said.

Burna Boy also discussed his football academy in Nigeria, explaining that his motivation to establish it stemmed from watching a documentary about community football in Jamaica.

He expressed his desire for the young footballers from the academy to ultimately join clubs like Manchester United.

“So I just started throwing my money at it,” Burna Boy said.

During the interview, Burna Boy also discussed his relationship with several sports stars, including former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba and England captain Harry Kane.

According to him, he met Pogba at his 30th birthday celebration in the United States after the former French player paid him a surprise visit at his house.

Talking about his encounter with Kane, Burna Boy said they met while the singer was attending his uncle’s birthday dinner.

“We just ran into him having dinner. And, yeah, just dragged him to the party,” he said.

The singer also identified former Nigerian international Austin “Jay-Jay” Okocha as his football GOAT, saying the former Bolton Wanderers midfielder had not received enough recognition for his influence on the game.

“Obviously, Jay-Jay Okocha, and I’ll tell you why,” Burna Boy said.

“Because I feel like he hasn’t gotten the flowers that he deserves. You feel me? I feel like his name should be called in the leagues of, like, the legends’ legends.”

“I think you should even call Jay-Jay Okocha’s name before you call Ronaldinho,” he said, referring to Brazilian legend Ronaldinho among legendary football players.