Moses Itauma Speaks After Leaving Hospital Following First Professional Defeat

British-Nigerian heavyweight Moses Itauma has vowed to return stronger after suffering the first defeat of his professional career against Filip Hrgovic at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday, August 30.

Moses Itauma, 21, was knocked out in the ninth round of their IBF world heavyweight title fight and taken to hospital as a precaution after being stretched out of the arena.

Itauma was discharged in the early hours of Sunday before addressing the defeat in a video posted on Instagram. “So Saturday was not my night. We attempted greatness, and we just fell short to the more experienced man,” he said.

“I want to say congratulations to Filip Hrgovic on his win, and although I never reached my desired outcome, I believe I gained experience that I will take to my future fights.” He also thanked his fans, Queensberry and DAZN before saying, “God bless, take care, and I’ll be back.”

Itauma controlled much of the fight, but his energy levels dropped sharply in the eighth round, allowing Hrgovic to take control and force the knockout in the following round. The defeat ended Itauma’s perfect professional record at 14 wins and one loss and marked the first time he had gone beyond six rounds in his career.

Hrgovic praised Itauma after the fight but said the youngster’s lack of experience proved decisive. “He is the best fighter I have been in with, but he needs more experience; he gassed out,” the Croatian said.

“I knew from the first round that he would gas out and then I would push, and that is what I did.”

Promoter Frank Warren said Itauma suffered a leg injury during the fight and would need to improve his ring craft, while insisting he remains one of the most talented young heavyweights in the sport.

Former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury also played down the significance of Itauma’s first professional loss. “It’s boxing, it happens,” Fury said, as Hrgovic backed Itauma to become a world champion in the future if he learns how to pace himself over longer fights.