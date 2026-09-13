Army Debunks Report Of Clerics Abduction At Yari’s Zamfara Home

The Nigerian Army has dismissed reports that a group of Islamic scholars were abducted at the residence of former Zamfara State Governor Abdul’aziz Abubakar Yari, in Talata Mafara Local Government Area of the state.

However, the Army confirmed that some persons were abducted while travelling from the Sububu forest axis in Bakura Local Government Area towards Talata Mafara.

Naija News reports that the Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 8 Division/Sector 2, Operation FANSAN YAMMA, Lt. Col. Olaniyi Osoba, debunked the report in a statement on Sunday.

He described the reports linking the abduction to Yari’s residence as misleading and false.

Osoba stated categorically that “no cleric was abducted at Senator Yari’s residence,” stressing that the reported location of the abduction was incorrect.

According to him, intelligence available to the military indicated that the victims were abducted while travelling from the Sububu forest axis in Bakura Local Government Area towards Talata Mafara.

The Army said security personnel were working to locate and rescue the abducted persons, adding that troops, in collaboration with other security agencies and local intelligence networks, had intensified operations in the area.

The Army urged members of the public to exercise restraint and avoid circulating sensational or unverified reports that could cause panic or compromise ongoing military operations.

Osoba said, “Members of the public are advised to disregard sensationalised narratives and unverified information capable of creating unnecessary panic or compromising ongoing tactical operations.”