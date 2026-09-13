Adeleke Reacts To Terror Alert, Issues Directive To Osun Residents 

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has directed residents to remain alert and promptly report suspicious persons, movements, and activities to security agencies across the state.

Naija News reports that the governor’s directive came after a security meeting between the Department of State Services (DSS) and leaders of the Muslim community and the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Osun State.

The meeting focused on intelligence received by the DSS concerning an alleged plan by terrorists to move into parts of the South-West and cause violence.

According to the information presented to the religious leaders, the alleged plan was linked to efforts to create fear, discourage people from voting and disrupt the 2027 general elections.

Reacting to the development, Adeleke said residents should take greater interest in security matters within their communities.

He urged people to quickly alert the police and other relevant agencies whenever they notice unusual activities or an unexpected movement of people into their neighbourhoods.

He said: “We must provide the police and other security agencies with intelligence reports on noticeable threats in our communities. As we are aware of alleged plots to attack our places of worship, we must become extra vigilant. Report anything unusual without any delay.

“I commend the Department of State Service (DSS) for taking proactive measures to counter the threats. I charge other security agencies to review the situation and develop an action plan to strengthen the security of lives and properties.

“I will soon convene the State Security Council meeting to assess the situation and the workability of our response plans. As residents of this state, we must collaborate with the security agencies through information sharing.

“Our royal fathers to also host their traditional council meetings on this development. We must nip in the bud the evil plans of enemies of public peace.”