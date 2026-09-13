Some People Were Happy – Olaiya Igwe Speaks On Illness, Death Rumours

Veteran Nigerian actor, Olaiya Igwe, has denied reports claiming that he is seriously ill after a video of him looking unwell circulated on social media.

Naija News reports that the video began spreading online on Thursday, September 10, 2026, as some social media users expressed concern about the actor’s health.

However, Olaiya explained that the footage was taken during the production of a movie directed by fellow actor and filmmaker Mr Latin.

According to the actor, he was portraying a sick father in the film, which led some people to mistake the movie scene for a real-life health situation.

He also expressed displeasure over the reaction of some people who celebrated the false report and appeared to wish for his death. At the same time, he appreciated those who reached out to him to confirm whether he was actually ill.

Olaiya, in a statement posted on his Instagram page, assured his fans, colleagues and members of the public that he is fine and has no health problem connected to the viral video.

He said: “I have seen some stupid set of people wishing me to die. Is it their father that will fall sick and die? And for those that are genuinely concerned, please relax. There’s no problem. I was only acting my role, as you all know, I am a versatile actor.

“It was an Oga Latin movie we were shooting, and one of the scenes required me to play a sick father. It went viral and has brought lots of concern to the general public, though some understood that I was only acting while some felt I was sick and have been checking up on me. And we have some too that were happy that finally their wish had come to pass on me.

“For as many wishing me evil, evil will be their portion. I am okay and there’s nothing wrong with me.”