Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Monday, 14th September, 2026

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today, Monday, 14th September, 2026.

The surge in international crude oil prices above $100 per barrel is pushing up petrol prices across Nigeria, with major marketers raising pump prices and creating fresh pressure on transporters, commuters, households and businesses.

The resumption comes after two of the deadliest academic years for schools in recent memory, marked by mass abductions, attacks on school facilities, and the killing of students and teachers in several states. Despite billions spent on the federal government’s Safe Schools Initiative (SSI), a Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) audit revealed that 78 per cent of public schools lack perimeter fencing and 65 per cent operate without security guards, leaving the majority of the country’s classrooms exposed as soft targets for mass abductions

Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals FZE today announced the commencement of its Initial Public Offering (IPO), marking a historic milestone in Nigeria’s economic development and the evolution of Africa’s capital markets.

The much-awaited initial public offering (IPO) of Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals FZE (DPRP) opens today for public subscription with high expectations for an offer that promises to reshape not only Nigeria but entire Africa’s capital market ecosystem.

More than 600 senior academics drawn from all the public universities in Northern Nigeria have endorsed the second-term bid of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The endorsement formed the key highlight of a meeting convened by the Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters, Ibrahim Masari, for the academics to deliberate on the political future of Nigeria.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian