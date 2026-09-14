Desmond Elliot Prostrates For Gbajabiamila, Seeks Forgiveness (Video)

Lagos State House of Assembly member, Desmond Elliot, has apologised to the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila, over his conduct during the last All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election in Lagos State.

Naija News reports that Elliot was seen in a video circulating on social media kneeling before Gbajabiamila and pleading for forgiveness, while also seeking to return to the APC fold in Lagos.

“I’m sorry, I have no excuse, I have nothing other than to say I’m deeply sorry and I am hoping to be cultured in the future, Ema binu baba”, Elliot said.

The Chief of Staff to the President, in his reaction, asked the lawmaker to stand up after he prostrated, seeking forgiveness.

The apology followed a disagreement between Elliot and the APC leadership after the party’s primary election for the Surulere Constituency I seat in May.

Elliot pulled out of the exercise, alleging that his supporters faced intimidation and political pressure during the process.

He subsequently rejected the outcome and indicated that he would challenge the conduct of the primary through the party’s internal appeal process.

However, he eventually lost the party’s ticket to Barakat Odunuga-Bakare, who was widely believed to have the backing of Gbajabiamila.

Odunuga-Bakare secured 11,385 votes in the primary, while Elliot polled 270 votes.

Watch the video below: