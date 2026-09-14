My Husband Dey Vex For Me – Warri Pikin Apologizes Over Viral Video With Timaya

Nigerian comedian and actress Anita Asuoha, popularly known as Real Warri Pikin, has apologized to her husband, Ikechukwu, and her fans.

Naija News reports that her apology comes after a viral video showed her joining singer Timaya on stage during a performance.

The comedian addressed the controversy after the clip generated reactions online.

Watch video below:

In a statement on Sunday, Real Warri Pikin explained that the incident was spontaneous and happened while she was backstage during the event.

She said she was enjoying Timaya’s performance when the singer called for a woman to come on stage.

According to her, she reacted in the heat of the moment and quickly made her way to the stage without fully considering what would happen next.

Real Warri Pikin said she did not initially know that Timaya intended to carry the woman who joined him during the performance of his song, Ukwu.

She added that she was hesitant when the singer indicated that she should jump towards him.

The comedian explained that she even tried to decline the invitation before eventually joining the performance after Timaya encouraged her not to disrupt the show.

“Nigerians, please take it easy on me, I’m really sorry. I take full responsibility for my actions. Na me put myself for this one o. Na me use my hand put myself for this one. I no know say if Timaya wan perform that him song, Ukwu, him must bring woman come out outside make him carry am. I no know. I dey backstage dey vibe when e dey perform when he say make a lady come out. And you know me na. When it comes to vibe, anything I dey. Na him I rush come outside. Na me put myself for this one.

“Na him e say I go jump for him body. I shock. I say no oo. If you watch the full video, you go see where I dey beg am. I was very reluctant. Him say no oo. Na you come outside o. No spoil my performance. Na him I do am o. Make una no vex for me abeg. Like this now Ikechukwu dey vex for me and you know say I dey America, e too far”, she said.