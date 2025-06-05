Why It Is Easier To ‘Blow’ In Music Industry Now – Timaya

Nigerian singer, Inetimi Alfred Odon, better known as Timaya, has said it is much easier to break into the music industry now, unlike in the past when he and his contemporaries held sway.

Naija News reports that Timaya made this known while featuring in a recent episode of the Afrobeats Intelligence podcast, hosted by Joey Akan, the ‘Egberi Papa.’

The ‘Pay Back’ crooner explained that increased access to technology and social media have made making music easier, allowing people to create music from the comfort of their own homes.

Timaya added that the current trend of pushing music content via social media is difficult for him due to how he started his music career.

He said, “Making music is easier for the new crop of musicians than in my time. Ahn ahn, before how do you want to blow? It’s only one person that has all the control.

“This ‘Odeshi’ song that I did with Flavour, we got to realised that it was Premier Music that has the catalogue. We wanted to do ‘Can I have A Dance?’, who did we contact? Premier. We paid again.

“But right now, your father or your mother can just buy you studio equipment, you do one bad song. You can even just register yourself. One TikTok song and you are made. All you need is data.

“Back then, we wouldn’t get… Before dem go play your song sef for radio station enh! Ahhh! It was difficult. Now you are uploading a song. It’s very very fast to blow now. You can just be in your house and be shouting. I also like it. But because I didn’t start like that, it’s difficult for me. It’s stressful posting. Sometimes, I think I don’t have to. But it’s the business, I got to.”