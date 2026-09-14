Roberto De Zerbi Confirms Richarlison Will Miss Tottenham’s Liverpool Clash

Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi has confirmed that Richarlison will miss Tuesday’s League Cup clash against Liverpool despite the club’s ongoing struggles in front of goal.

The Brazilian forward was left out of Tottenham’s 25-man Premier League squad earlier this month after being told he was not part of De Zerbi’s first-team plans. However, he remained eligible for the League Cup after failing to secure a move away from the club.

De Zerbi confirmed on Monday that Richarlison would not feature at Anfield despite his impressive record against Liverpool.

“Richarlison, you already know everything and nothing changes for the Carabao (League) Cup or the Premier League. The situation is the same,” he said.

Tottenham have failed to score in their opening four Premier League matches this season. Still, De Zerbi said the situation involving Richarlison remains a matter between the player and the club.

“What I have done at the beginning of this season has been to speak with him and to propose an extension of the contract,” he said. “If he said, ‘No, thank you,’ I finished my job.

“I said at the last press conference. I know what happened in the last 45 days. It’s not right if I explain. It’s not my behaviour. The relationship, the problem is between the player and the club.

“I stay within the club. It’s the coach and the club together. At the start of this season I spoke to him many times to convince him to stay, and he didn’t want to. I can’t go every day to pray for him to stay.”

Richarlison started Tottenham’s Premier League opener at Brentford before the club made him available for transfer. A proposed return to Everton collapsed, while talks with Trabzonspor also failed to produce a move. The 29-year-old also turned down a move to Vasco da Gama last week.

He attended Saturday’s goalless draw with Everton but will remain out of the squad for Tottenham’s trip to Liverpool.

De Zerbi will also be without Pedro Porro and Sandro Tonali for the League Cup tie at Anfield.