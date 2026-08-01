Richarlison’s Spurs Future Uncertain As De Zerbi Admits Striker Is Undecided

Tottenham Hotspur manager Roberto De Zerbi has admitted he is unsure whether Richarlison will remain at the club beyond this summer after revealing the Brazilian has sent mixed signals over his future.

Richarlison, 29, whose contract expires next year, demonstrated his value by coming off the bench to score a dramatic stoppage-time winner as 10-man Spurs defeated Chelsea 2-1 in the Sydney Super Cup earlier today, August 1.

Speaking before the match, De Zerbi said the club would respect whatever decision the forward eventually makes but acknowledged that the situation remains unclear.

“I don’t know because I like him as a player and as a guy,” the Italian said. “He’s unbelievable in terms of attitude and behaviour. But, in the end, we have to respect what he wants to do.”

When asked directly if Richarlison wanted to leave, De Zerbi added: “I don’t know. I didn’t understand well because sometimes he says he wants to stay, sometimes he wants to leave. We have to speak anyway. There is not any problem. He’s a lovely guy.”

The Spurs boss was quick to praise the Brazil international, insisting his contribution goes far beyond Saturday’s decisive goal.

“For me, he’s still an important player because it’s not easy to find another striker like Richarlison,” he said. “Richarlison scores goals. He knows the way. With any new striker, we don’t know.”

He also pointed to the striker’s return of 12 goals during a difficult 2025-26 campaign, adding: “He scored 12 goals last season, not because of luck but because he knows how to score. All of us love him because he works hard every day and we can’t say anything about him on the pitch.”

Richarlison’s future has become a talking point as Tottenham continue an ambitious summer rebuild. After already spending a club-record £237 million on new signings, Spurs are still targeting more attacking reinforcements, with Manchester City’s Savinho and Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo among the players linked with moves to north London.

Today’s victory also extended De Zerbi’s unbeaten start as Tottenham head coach. Sandro Tonali opened the scoring in the 17th minute with his first goal for the club after his effort deflected in off Levi Colwill, before Chelsea levelled four minutes later through Estêvão, who headed home Jamie Gittens’ cross.

Tottenham’s task became more difficult early in the second half when Kevin Danso was sent off for bringing down João Pedro after losing possession. Chelsea dominated with the extra man, but goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky produced two outstanding saves to keep Spurs in the contest.

With penalties looming, Jamie Donley’s late effort crashed against the post before Richarlison reacted quickest to slot in the rebound in the 92nd minute, sealing victory and handing Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso his first defeat since taking charge.