In Two Weeks, I Saw Someone Run Mad – Fireboy Reveals What Terrified Him After Relocating To Lagos

Afrobeats singer Fireboy DML has revealed what shocked him when he relocated to Lagos to pursue his dream of becoming a musician.

He explained that when he relocated to Lagos, he was terrified by what he experienced.

Naija News reports that the musician, who spoke during a recent live stream, recalled witnessing someone running mad and seeing dead bodies on the streets

The singer said cultists and the appearance of Lagosians, in general, also terrified him

Fireboy said he, however, refused to quit and adapted to the city’s lifestyle.

“I was so scared the first time I came to Lagos in 2016, in Surulere. People’s eyes were so red, and they looked scary. In two weeks, I saw someone run mad, dead bodies and cultists. Now, I also look like those scary people,” he said.

Meanwhile, Fireboy DML has revealed how a post on his Instagram story sparked panic among members of his family after he was seen holding a cigarette in his mouth.

Speaking on the Afrobeats Podcast, the singer said he posted a snippet on his Instagram Story while holding the cigarette as part of a showbiz moment.

According to Fireboy, the post did not go down well with his family, who quickly reacted in their WhatsApp group.

Naija News reports that he said his mother became emotional and started crying after seeing the image

The singer explained that he had to calm his family and tell them that the cigarette was part of his showbiz presentation and was not meant to cause concern.

However, the Vibration crooner admitted that despite initially telling his family it was all part of the act, he eventually smoked the cigarette.

He said during the interview: “I posted a snippet on my Instagram Story while holding a cigarette in my mouth, and my whole family started crashing out in the WhatsApp group. My mom was crying, and I had to explain to them that it was just showbiz. I later smoked it, sha; I can’t lie.”