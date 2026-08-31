My Mum Started Crying When I Posted A Picture Of Me Holding Cigarettes In My Mouth – Fireboy

Nigerian singer Fireboy DML has revealed how a post on his Instagram story sparked panic among members of his family after he was seen holding a cigarette in his mouth.

Speaking on the Afrobeats Podcast, the singer said he posted a snippet on his Instagram Story while holding the cigarette as part of a showbiz moment.

According to Fireboy, the post did not go down well with his family, who quickly reacted in their WhatsApp group.

Naija News reports that he said his mother became emotional and started crying after seeing the image.

The singer explained that he had to calm his family and tell them that the cigarette was part of his showbiz presentation and was not meant to cause concern.

However, the Vibration crooner admitted that despite initially telling his family it was all part of the act, he eventually smoked the cigarette.

He said during the interview: “I posted a snippet on my Instagram Story while holding a cigarette in my mouth, and my whole family started crashing out in the WhatsApp group. My mom was crying, and I had to explain to them that it was just showbiz. I later smoked it sha, I can’t lie.”