Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Tuesday, 15th September, 2026

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today, Tuesday, 15th September, 2026.

Security agencies have heightened surveillance around schools, NYSC orientation camps, places of worship and other vulnerable locations following intelligence indicating plans by terrorists to launch coordinated attacks across the country. The Nigeria Police Force, in a security alert circulated to its formations nationwide, warned of planned attacks that could coincide with the resumption of the 2026/2027 academic session.

Alhaji Aliko Dangote, President and Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Industries Limited, has said the Initial Public Offering, IPO, of Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals, FZE, would democratise wealth creation by giving Nigerians and investors globally an opportunity to own shares in one of Africa’s major industrial projects.

Nigeria’s capital market was thrown into an unusual frenzy yesterday, as thousands of investors scrambled to buy into the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals initial public offering (IPO). An hour into the transaction, as much as N1.48 trillion was pooled from 402,634 deals, according to a tweet by the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) that was later deleted, highlighting the scale of interest in the asset.

The campaign for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu roared to life yesterday, with the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) visiting traditional rulers in Sokoto and Lagos. The council, led by its Director-General, Senator Abdulaziz Yari, visited the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, and the Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu I, as part of consultations ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

The federal government’s planned concession of King’s College in Lagos to its old boys’ association disrupted the resumption of students in Federal Unity Colleges nationwide. The development left students in several government-run unity colleges at home after the Joint Congress of Unions in the Federal Ministry of Education insisted that no resumption should take place until the government reverses the concession.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian