I Have Never Met FBI – Peter Obi Speaks On Alleged File

The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has dismissed claims that he has any file with the FBI.

He challenged anyone to make public any official records about him, including his academic documents and any file that may exist in foreign countries.

Naija News reports that Obi spoke during an interview on 90 Minutes Africa while reacting to claims by Nigeria’s Ambassador-designate to Mexico, Reno Omokri, that Nigeria’s presidential candidates have FBI files.

Obi said he was not aware of having any FBI file and had never had dealings with the agency.

“I don’t know. I’ve never met the FBI,” he said.

He also revealed that he is begging the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), to release every document in his academic file, including how he gained admission and his results from first year to graduation.

“I’m begging the University of Nigeria to make available every document in my file, how I was admitted and all my results from year one to final year,” he said.

Obi said the same principle should apply to institutions where he attended executive programmes, including Lagos Business School, the London School of Economics, Columbia Business School, Kellogg Business School, Harvard Business School, Oxford, Cambridge, INSEAD and IMD.

“If you seek public life, you should subject yourself to public scrutiny because you are a leader and you must exemplify the values that make society work,” he said.

Obi also challenged other presidential candidates to embrace the same level of openness.