There Is No APC Member Who Has Not Benefited From Wike – Lawmaker

A member of the House of Representatives, Abdulmumin Jibrin, has described the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, as an “asset” to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He argued that Wike has made sacrifices for the APC and Tinubu.

Naija News reports that the lawmaker representing Kiru/Bebeji Federal Constituency of Kano State said no APC member has not directly or indirectlybenefitedd from Wike.

He made the remarks on Wednesday while appearing on Politics Today, a current affairs programme on Channels Television.

“There is no APC member today in Nigeria that has not directly or indirectly benefited from the effort of Wike,” Jibrin said.

He explained that Wike’s involvement in the administration had gone beyond his appointment as FCT minister, pointing to what he described as the minister’s role in managing opposition politics through the Federal Government’s “government of national unity” arrangement.

Jibrin said Wike had also contributed to the APC’s political strength in Rivers State, claiming that the minister had effectively handed the state over to the ruling party.

“Wike has sacrificed so much for APC, for the President. Wike has handed over Rivers State to APC,” he said.

The lawmaker also cited Wike’s role in the Federal Capital Territory elections, saying the minister had candidates who stepped down in favour of APC candidates.

He said Wike’s decision to participate in the Tinubu administration as part of a government of national unity had also helped reduce the strength of opposition politics in some states.

“If not for the efforts that Wike made in managing the opposition, relying on the government of national unity, even in a lot of states that we are talking about today, many stakeholders in the states, including the governors, may not be able to manage their states, because of how strong the opposition would have been,” Jibrin stated.

Jibrin, however, acknowledged that Wike has his own political style and idiosyncrasies, but argued that political stakeholders should learn how to manage their differences with him rather than confront him publicly.

“He has his idiosyncrasies. But also, you know, somebody has his own idiosyncrasies; you manage him that way. Wike is an asset,” he said.