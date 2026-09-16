Only Tinubu Can Question Me – Wike Fires Back At APC Govs

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has stated that President Bola Tinubu is the only person that can question him about his political activities.

Naija News reports that Wike stated this during an appearance on Arise TV’s Prime Time on Tuesday night while reacting to criticism over his rainbow coalition.

Wike dismissed criticism from the governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and accused them of focusing on politics in Abuja instead of building support in their states.

According to him, true leadership means staying close to the people and resolving political differences at home rather than blaming others for electoral challenges.

“The only person that can question me is the President,” Wike said.

He argued that politics is local and said leaders who understand their people can mobilise support regardless of whether they hold executive office.

“I can convince my people even though I am not the governor,” he said.

Wike also criticised what he described as a lack of leadership among some politicians.

According to him, many spend most of their time in Abuja and pay little attention to the people they represent.

“People just sit down in Abuja for two months, go home, spend two days and come back to Abuja. That’s not service to the nation at all. That’s not service to the state,” he said.

He said leadership requires convincing people to work together for the benefit of the state rather than pursuing personal interests.