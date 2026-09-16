Tinubu: Wike Has Every Right To Decide Whom He Supports – PDP Slams APC Govs

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has slammed the All Progressives Congress (APC) over their reported rejection of Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike’s political support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Naija News reports that Governors elected on the platform of the APC vowed not to support political alliances or parallel structures that could undermine President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid or weaken the ruling party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Reacting in a statement, the PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Jungudo Haruna Mohammed, stated that Wike remains a formidable force ahead of the 2027 elections.

Mohammed said the FCT minister has every constitutional and democratic right to choose whom he supports, arguing that his support for Tinubu did not mean he had abandoned the PDP or joined the APC.

“Wike has every constitutional and democratic right to decide whom he supports politically. His support for President Tinubu is legitimate, and as a serving appointee of the President, there is nothing contradictory about supporting the President while maintaining his political identity and relationships within the PDP,” Jungudo said.

The party said the APC governors had initially interpreted Wike’s support for Tinubu as an endorsement of the APC but were now confronted with the reality that the FCT minister could support the President while retaining his political identity and relationships within the PDP.

It described as a ‘fundamental political miscalculation’ any attempt by the governors to dictate whether Wike should support or field candidates capable of challenging them and their preferred candidates in 2027.

The PDP said every political party had the right to field candidates, adding that the reported position of the governors suggested that they were becoming increasingly anxious about facing strong opposition candidates at the polls.

“If they have truly performed and retained the confidence of their people, they should welcome a contest and allow the electorate to decide,” the party said.