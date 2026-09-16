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So Unfortunate – Wike Tackles Kwara State Governor, Abdulrazaq

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By Oladipo Abiola
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L-R: FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike and Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq
L-R: FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike and Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq

Key Takeaways

  • FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, accused Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, of spending time on gossip and blaming him for every problem.
  • Wike spoke while reacting to Rainbow Coalition’s support for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election and APC governors’ criticism, saying Abdulrazaq used it to mask Kwara issues.
  • Wike said it was wrong for Abdulrazaq to replace all three serving senators and all House of Representatives members ahead of the 2027 elections.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has accused the Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, of focusing more on gossip rather than doing the work he was elected to do.

Naija News reports that the Minister said the Governor is always blaming him for everything that happens to him.

Speaking against the backdrop of the support by the Rainbow Coalition for the re-election bid of President Bola Tinubu and the criticism by some All Progressives Congress (APC) Governors, Wike alleged that Governor Abdulrazaq is only using the situation to cover up the local political problems in Kwara State.

He maintained that it is wrong for the Kwara State Governor to change all his party’s Senate and House of Representatives candidates going into the 2027 elections.

“The governor of Kwara, so unfortunate, anytime he sees a snake, it’s Wike. Anytime he sees a reptile, it’s Wike. Any day he doesn’t eat, it’s Wike. I’ve never seen people who will give time to gossip more than the work they have been given. He has three serving senators, he changed all of them. He has house of reps, he changed all of them. Now if you are a good politician, you’ll see it doesn’t look good,” he said.

Author:

Oladipo Abiola
Oladipo Abiola

An experienced writer and editor with a proven track record of crafting engaging narratives and bringing stories to life.
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