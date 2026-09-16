So Unfortunate – Wike Tackles Kwara State Governor, Abdulrazaq

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has accused the Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, of focusing more on gossip rather than doing the work he was elected to do.

Naija News reports that the Minister said the Governor is always blaming him for everything that happens to him.

Speaking against the backdrop of the support by the Rainbow Coalition for the re-election bid of President Bola Tinubu and the criticism by some All Progressives Congress (APC) Governors, Wike alleged that Governor Abdulrazaq is only using the situation to cover up the local political problems in Kwara State.

He maintained that it is wrong for the Kwara State Governor to change all his party’s Senate and House of Representatives candidates going into the 2027 elections.

“The governor of Kwara, so unfortunate, anytime he sees a snake, it’s Wike. Anytime he sees a reptile, it’s Wike. Any day he doesn’t eat, it’s Wike. I’ve never seen people who will give time to gossip more than the work they have been given. He has three serving senators, he changed all of them. He has house of reps, he changed all of them. Now if you are a good politician, you’ll see it doesn’t look good,” he said.