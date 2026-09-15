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2027: Why Wike Is Not Supporting APC Beyond Presidency – Fayose

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By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
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Former Governor, Ayodele Fayose
Former Governor, Ayodele Fayose

Key Takeaways

  • Former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, said FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, is not backing APC candidates beyond the 2027 presidential election.
  • Fayose said on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Tuesday that Wike wants to keep the PDP for the future and never promised wider 2027 support.
  • Fayose spoke after the Progressives Governors Forum faulted Wike-led Rainbow Coalition in Rivers, which joined PDP and APC to back President Bola Tinubu.

Former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has said the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT, Nyesom Wike, wants to keep the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the future, and it is the reason he is not supporting the All Progressives Congress (APC) beyond the Presidency in 2027.

Fayose’s remark comes after the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) faulted the Rainbow Coalition in Rivers State.

The Rainbow Coalition, a fusion of the PDP and APC in Rivers State under Wike’s leadership, pledged support for President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that Fayose, during Channels Television’s Politics Today on Tuesday, said Wike never promised to support anybody beyond the 2027 presidential election.

He said, “Wike has not put it out there that he is supporting people beyond the Presidency because he still wants to keep the PDP.

“Wike has not hidden his position; neither have I hidden my position, neither has the governors too to support the President.

“Nobody in Nigeria will tell me that he doesn’t know Wike. You don’t know his style, you don’t know what he will do. In fact he will say what he will do before time.

“Let us talk about the presidential election, there is still time for the governorship election.”

Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Okporu is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with years of experience in the industry. She is a graduate of Linguistics and Communication Studies. Likes surfing the Internet and making new friends.
Contact: [email protected]

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