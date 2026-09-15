Federal Lawmaker Dumps APC For Accord Party

Lawmaker representing Askira-Uba/Hawul Federal Constituency of Borno State in the House of Representatives, Usman Midala, has left the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reports that Balami has defected to the Accord Party, where he is set to seek another term in the House of Representatives.

The lawmaker, who serves as Deputy Chairman of the House Committee on Communications, made his decision after consultations with political leaders, supporters, family members and associates.

His resignation from the APC was contained in a letter dated September 15, 2026, and addressed to the party.

The letter was also endorsed by the APC ward chairman in Hawul Local Government Area.

Balami explained that his decision to leave the ruling party was linked to concerns over the conduct of its primary elections.

According to him, the process did not provide what he considered adequate conditions for credible, free, fair and transparent participation by aspirants.

The federal lawmaker also disclosed that he decided not to take part in the APC primary election because of the situation surrounding the process.

Despite his departure, Balami acknowledged the role played by the APC and its leaders during his time in the party.

He appreciated the party for giving him the platform to contest elections and serve his constituents, adding that his experience within the party contributed to his political development and public service.