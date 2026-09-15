2027: Amaechi Can Not Be Caged, Wike Doesn’t Own Ikwerre Votes – Eze

A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has challenged the lawmaker representing Ikwerre/Emohua Federal Constituency of Rivers State in the House of Representatives, Chidi Wihioka, to back up his claims that former Governor Rotimi Amaechi is not from Ikwerre with evidence.

Eze, who spoke in a statement on Tuesday, said Wihioka should release documents to back up his claims and let historians, traditional institutions and the people examine them.

Naija News reports that his position follows an earlier declaration by the lawmaker that Amaechi is no longer a true son of Ikwerre, and he threatened to produce the document if the former Minister of Transportation makes any derogatory remark about him.

Wihioka also boasted that Amaechi would be “caged” ahead of the 2027 general elections.

However, in a swift response, Eze said it is only the people of the area who can decide who will get their votes.

He said, “If Elder Chidi Wihioka genuinely possesses documents capable of disproving Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi’s Ikwerre ancestry, let him publish them and subject them to independent historical scrutiny.

“Enough of political theatrics. Let the documents speak. Let historians, traditional institutions and the people examine them. But he should not imagine that an unsupported political assertion suddenly becomes historical fact merely because it is repeated before journalists.

“Indeed, if Wihioka has such documents, why the threats? Why the suspense? Why not simply release them and allow the facts to speak for themselves?”

The ADC chieftain said Wihioka’s attempt to suddenly question Amaechi’s Ikwerre identity for political reasons amounts to political desperation and an insult not only to the entire Ikwerre nationality but to Rivers State as a whole.

He also accused Nyesom Wike of political arrogance in Rivers State.

Eze said: “Identity should not become a political weapon that one deploys only when it is convenient. You cannot recognise a man as a son, associate with him politically and benefit from the political environment around him, only to begin questioning his ancestry when political interests change.

“History is not a political garment that can be worn today and discarded tomorrow. Amaechi cannot be caged. The people cannot be caged. Democracy cannot be caged.

“What can be caged in 2027 is the arrogance of those who have convinced themselves that Rivers State and its people are their political property.

On the votes of the Ikwerre people, Eze argued that Wike does not own the people and can’t decide who they will vote for, noting that the people are not subject to any political godfather.

“Who gave Chidi Wihioka the authority to distribute the votes of Ikwerre people? Is Ikwerre now a political estate owned by Nyesom Wike? Are the sons and daughters of Ikwerre now political subjects who must receive instructions on whom to vote for?

“Let it be clearly understood: Ikwerre people own their votes. Not Wike. Not Wihioka. Not Amaechi. Not any political godfather.”

“If these allegations are false, let Chidi Wihioka publicly deny them with facts. And if they are true, then the people are entitled to ask a simple question: what has changed?

“Why has yesterday’s political relationship suddenly become today’s historical prosecution of Amaechi’s ancestry? This is precisely why the people must be wary of politicians who attempt to rewrite history whenever political circumstances change,” Eze said.