‘Amaechi Cannot Say He Is Son Of Ikwerre land’ – Rep Chidi Wihioka

The lawmaker representing the Ikwerre/Emohua Federal Constituency, Rivers State, in the House of Representatives, Chidi Wihioka, has alleged that the vice-presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Rotimi Amaechi, is not an indigene of Ikwerre Local Government Area.

Naija News reports that Wihioka made this claim in a viral video online, saying he has a document to back up his claims.

The lawmaker said Rotimi Amaechi is no longer his son and threatened to produce the document if the former Minister of Transportation makes any derogatory remark about him.

He said, “He cannot say he is a son of Ikwerre land because there is a document I have and I will bring it out if he says he is a son of Ikwerre land.

“That document has to do with the balkanization of Ikwerre when they wanted to create Bayelsa State.

“If he talks again, I will produce that document for Ikwerre people.”

In other news, Rivers State chapter of the ADC has slammed the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, for taunting Amaechi during his mother’s burial.

The party was responding to a statement credited to Wike, in which he said Amaechi, the vice presidential candidate of the ADC, would be defeated by 12 noon on election day.

Speaking via a statement on Monday in Port Harcourt, the state chairman of the ADC, Chukwudi Dimkpa, declared that no politician can win the forthcoming 2027 elections by boasting and sugar-coating the masses with lies and vain promises.

“Elections are not won by boasts, intimidation or political strongmen announcing results in advance. Rivers people will vote, the votes will be counted, and INEC, not Wike, will declare the winner,” he said.

Dimkpa described Wike’s conduct at Omagwa on Saturday as a political rascality taken too far.