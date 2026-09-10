‘We Know How To Cage Him’ – APC Chieftain Warns Opponent In Rivers

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former member of the House of Representatives, Chidi Wihioka, has vowed that Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State will be won by the APC in the 2027 general elections.

Naija News reports that Wihioka, in a viral video addressing supporters, urged the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, not to worry about securing votes from the area.

Ikwerre Local Government Area is the hometown of former Rivers State Governor and African Democratic Congress (ADC) vice-presidential candidate, Rotimi Amaechi.

Although Wihioka did not mention Amaechi by name, he appeared to refer to the former governor while discussing political control of the area ahead of the 2027 elections.

The former lawmaker said those who believe they can influence the political direction of Ikwerre would be resisted, adding that he and his allies understood the local political terrain.

He said, “Our leader Nyesom Wike shouldn’t bother about the Ikwerre Local Government votes. The person who said he wants to do this and that, I know him. We grew up together, and we know how to cage him.”

Wihioka said the APC would work to deliver the local government area to the party in the next general elections.

“At the appropriate time, we will cage him, and that will be the story,” he stated.

The APC chieftain further claimed that if the unnamed politician decided to boycott the election, party supporters would ensure his departure from the political scene.

“When he announces that he is boycotting the election, we shall escort him to the airport to fly back,” he said.