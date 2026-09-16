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Uzodinma Doing Rubbish In APC, He’s Lucky I’m Not A Member Of The Party – Wike

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By Oladipo Abiola
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FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike
FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike

Key Takeaways

  • FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, attacked Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, saying he is “doing rubbish” in APC and is lucky Wike is not a member.
  • Wike said APC governors opposing his Rainbow Coalition are acting out of selfish interests, not concern for President Bola Tinubu, and questioned their timing before 2027.
  • Wike reaffirmed support for President Bola Tinubu from day one but insisted he will not join APC, saying Uzodinma cannot dictate his political decisions.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) governors’ antagonism toward his Rainbow Coalition is purely due to their selfish interests, and not out of concern for President Bola Tinubu.

He questioned why they are just raising objections a few months before the 2027 general elections.

Wike, who spoke on Tuesday during an interview with Arise News, specifically called out the Imo State Governor and Chairman of the APC Governors Forum, Hope Uzodinma, accusing him of ‘doing rubbish’ in the party.

According to him, Uzodinma is lucky he is not a member of the APC because he won’t tolerate what the Imo State Governor is doing in the party.

The Minister reiterated his commitment to President Tinubu but emphasized that he won’t join the APC.

“I said I will support the President from day one. I never told Mr. President I will join APC. Go and ask him. If I want to join APC, it’s not people like Hope who will tell me to join APC. In fact, he is lucky I’m not in APC because I wouldn’t take that kind of rubbish he is doing in APC. He should be celebrating because people like us will not take that rubbish,” Wike said.

Author:

Oladipo Abiola
Oladipo Abiola

An experienced writer and editor with a proven track record of crafting engaging narratives and bringing stories to life.
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