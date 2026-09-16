What Is The Crisis Of Sponsoring Candidates? – Wike Tackles APC Govs Over Rainbow Coalition

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has berated the Progressives Governors Forum’s stance on the Rainbow Coalition in Rivers State.

Naija News recalls that the APC Governors Forum, chaired by Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma, had warned that the Rainbow Coalition could undermine President Bola Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

Uzodimma also said the coalition could threaten APC and its candidates’ chances in the 2027 elections, stressing that the Progressive Governors had agreed to focus exclusively on candidates sponsored by the ruling party.

He said the governors would not participate in or endorse any political arrangement that could create divided loyalty or undermine APC candidates.

Reacting, Wike, during an interview with Arise Television’s Politics Today, on Tuesday, questioned the APC governors over the crisis of sponsoring candidates, citing other opposition governors supporting Tinubu’s re-election.

The Minister said the APC governors’ stance on the Rainbow Coalition has no basis.

He said, “Now what is the crisis of sponsoring candidates, Soludo is supporting President Tinubu, does it mean he won’t support APGA candidates for the National Assembly elections? Governor Adeleke is supporting the president. Does it mean he won’t support Accord National Assembly candidates.

“Alex Otti is supporting President Tinubu from what he said. Does it mean the Labour Party won’t have National Assembly candidates. You can see the whole thing they’re talking about has no basis.”