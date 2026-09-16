Ogun 2027: ‘We Will Present Evidence’ – Yayi, Hunye Clash Over Alleged Ekiti Origin

The 2027 governorship race in Ogun State has taken a fresh turn, with All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate Senator Olamilekan Adeola, popularly known as Yayi, threatening legal action over claims about his state of origin.

Adeola, who represents Ogun West in the Senate and emerged as the APC’s consensus governorship candidate, gave 24 hours to his party member, Abayomi Hunye, and a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Ambassador Folake Marcus-Bello, to provide evidence supporting their claims that he is an indigene of Ekiti State.

The threat was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday by Adeola’s Media Adviser, Kayode Odunaro, Naija News reports.

According to the statement, Hunye and Marcus-Bello made the claims during separate interviews on Channels Television, which Adeola described as libellous and unsupported by evidence.

Adeola said he watched the interviews with disbelief, insisting that the claims about his origin were false.

He said, “I watched in utter disbelief as these characters that I hardly know utter assertive and outrageous lies about my origin without any proof. One falsely claimed on TV that I am from Ekiti and when asked where exactly in Ekiti went moronically blank.”

The senator also accused Marcus-Bello of making false claims about the locations of his parents’ graves, describing the allegation as an attempt to support what he called an unsustainable claim.

Adeola’s camp said the allegation about his alleged Ekiti origin was not new, noting that a similar claim was circulated during the 2023 election in an attempt to stop him from emerging as the senator representing Ogun West.

The statement linked the renewed claim to Adeola’s 2027 governorship ambition.

Hunye Welcomes Lawsuit Threat

Hunye, however, responded quickly, saying he was ready to face Adeola in court.

In a statement signed by his Media Adviser, Femi Oyewale, Hunye described the threat of legal action as a political tactic aimed at distracting the public and intimidating those who disagree with the senator.

He also said the matter was already before a court of competent jurisdiction.

“We want to state categorically that we welcome the threat of a lawsuit with open arms. Threatening us with a lawsuit is like a political jamboree designed to make noise in the public,” Hunye said.

Hunye argued that the question of a political candidate’s origin and eligibility goes beyond a personal matter, saying it has constitutional implications and concerns the right of Ogun residents to elect a leader whose local roots are not in dispute.

He maintained that truth remains a defence against libel and challenged Adeola to take the matter to court, where evidence could be examined.

“We will present robust, verifiable facts and documentary evidence substantiating our claims regarding his alleged Ekiti ancestry. The courtroom is where facts, not political titles, will speak.

“We wish to remind the Senator and his media handlers that truth is an absolute defence against libel. Rather than engaging in empty threats and grandstanding on national television, Senator Adeola should save his energy and approach the court immediately,” the statement added.

Hunye also said he would not be intimidated by the threat of legal action.

He added, “In court, we will present robust, verifiable facts and documentary evidence substantiating our claims regarding his alleged Ekiti ancestry.

“The courtroom is where evidence is tested, not the pages of newspapers or sponsored broadcast interviews.”