2027: ‘Nigerians’ Existence Is A Nuisance To Those In Govt’ – Adebayo

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) presidential candidate, Prince Adewole Adebayo, has said those in government are unbothered by the level of poverty, insecurity, and the many challenges facing Nigerians.

Naija News reports that Adebayo made the disclosure on Wednesday in Abuja, saying the welfare of citizens is the last thing on the government’s mind.

According to him, those in government consider Nigerians a nuisance and focus only on public funds to benefit themselves.

Adebayo emphasised that the lack of people-centred governance is the reason successive administrations have been unable to tackle poverty, insecurity, blackouts and unemployment in Nigeria.

He urged Nigerian youths to join forces ahead of the 2027 presidential election to oust President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

He said, “Why it is difficult to kill poverty and insecurity, blackouts, joblessness and all of that is that the welfare of the people is the last thing on the mind of the government.

“As far as those who are in government are concerned, our existence in this country is a nuisance to them. They just want to collect money from the oil, take it abroad and enjoy themselves.

“Maybe now that we have a democratic system of government, maybe once in four years, they will consider us useful.

“We have fingers with which to thumbprint, since they cannot rig the election by writing numbers anymore. So, it is left for this generation to rescue Nigeria.”